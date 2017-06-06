President Jerry Brown Pretends to Work With Chinese on Killing California Jobs and Economy

By

Jerry Brown has always wanted to be President—he ran for it 2-3 times, tried hard, but lost. So now, he is nullifying Federal laws, taxing the people of California to death. With all of the, along with his $200 billion train scam and failed government schools and the worse roads in the country—he is signing an agreement with the butcher of Peking, to kill California jobs and raise our cost of living. “People Power is, at its core, a grassroots member-mobilization project. Through People Power, the ACLU will engage volunteers across the country to take action when Trump or his administration attempt to enact unconstitutional policies or trample on people’s constitutional rights. By mobilizing in defense of our civil liberties, volunteers will build local communities that affirm our American values of respect, equality, and solidarity. For 98 years, the ACLU’s defended our Constitution in the courts. Now, we’re going to couple that legal power with People Power — and take our fight to the streets. In a free society no such agreement is needed. One business will sell to another. In totalitarian societies, government own the businesses—China admits it is a community nation—Brown just can’t tell the truth about his values.

California to increase climate change efforts with Chinese state

Central Valley Business Times, 6/5/17

Governor signs agreement with Jiangsu Province

“The challenges are big but so too is the commitment”

Less than a week after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will abandon the Paris Agreement on climate change, California is increasing its involvement with a Chinese state to fight global warming.

California’s governor on Monday signed a new agreement with Jiangsu Province to broaden bilateral collaboration on climate action. Jiangsu is a Chinese state with a population roughly twice that of California’s 40 million.

Jiangsu Party Secretary Li Qiang has signed an agreement with Mr. Brown to expand cooperation between the two states on clean energy technology to help improve and advance energy efficiency and storage, renewable energy, grid modernization, zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon urban development.

Under the agreement, California and Jiangsu Province will also expand collaboration on greenhouse gas emission and air pollution reduction programs, including emissions trading systems.

Additionally, the agreement aims to spur innovation and investment in clean technology through the establishment of the California-Jiangsu Clean Tech Innovation Center in Jiangsu and the development of a California-China Clean Technology Partnership Fund.

“The challenges are big but so too is the commitment – the commitment of Jiangsu Province with California and China with the people of America. We’re going to get it done. Nothing will stop us,” said Gov. Edmund Gerald Brown Jr. “Green is not only gold, green is our future – China, California and America and the other countries of the world all working for the prosperity of the people.”

Mr. Brown’s remarks came on World Environment Day at the International Summit of New Environmental Protection Technology. The event featured remarks from China’s new Minister of Environmental Protection, Li Ganjie, and representatives from Jiangsu Province, the United Nations Environment Programme, the Danish Embassy, Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, the California Institute of Technology and Peking University.