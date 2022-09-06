By

Over 182,000 people watched the Trump rally in Pennsylvania last week, via Rumble. Tens of thousands showed up, in person. In contrast Biden, the President of the United States, had a few dozen people show up for his rally! This will explain why few Democrat candidates want to be in the same room with Biden—his message is obnoxious, vile and incoherent. His record is one of failure and his policies look like they were made in a foreign country, not America. “President Biden visited West Mifflin, a small town outside of Pittsburgh, on Monday in an effort to create support for the Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate, John Fetterman. But the rally for Fetterman, which was one of two rallies the president held in Pennsylvania to also commemorate Labor Day, was reportedly only attended by a few dozen supporters. Not even the unions could get folks to come see the President of the United States!

President Joe Biden Mocked After ‘Pitifully Small Crowd’ Attends Labor Day Speech

By:Connor Surmonte, Radar, 9/6/22

President Joe Biden was ridiculed online this week after a small number of people showed up for one of his Labor Day speeches in Pennsylvania, Radar has learned.

President Biden visited West Mifflin, a small town outside of Pittsburgh, on Monday in an effort to create support for the Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate, John Fetterman.

But the rally for Fetterman, which was one of two rallies the president held in Pennsylvania to also commemorate Labor Day, was reportedly only attended by a few dozen supporters.

Although official photos of the event outside the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 hall in West Mifflin seemingly tried to conceal the poor turnout for the day’s rally, other photos made no attempt to hide the abysmal turnout the president received.

“Wow look at that crowd,” one person sarcastically quipped on Twitter alongside a series of photos posted by Jennifer Jacobs, a journalist and senior White House correspondent for Bloomberg News.

“She won’t mention [that] there are 15 people there,” another person tweeted under Jacobs’ photos. “(Probably paid to do so) it doesn’t fit her narrative.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Lol literally no one there. Pathetic!” another person wrote, while yet another Biden critic added, “Same as his campaign stops.”

According to the White House press release, Biden’s trips to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday were made in an effort to commemorate and “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.”

President Biden also came under fire for comments he made during his speech outside of Pittsburgh on Monday in which he referred to former President Donald Trump as the “former, defeated, president” and criticized the “extreme” and “new MAGA Republicans.”

“It’s clear which way he wants to look,” Biden told the crowd after meeting with Lt. Governor Fetterman and mingling with attendees. “It’s clear which way the new MAGA Republicans are. They’re extreme.”

“Trump and the MAGA Republicans made their choice,” Biden added. “We can make ours: We can choose to build a better America or continue down this sliding path.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s comments in West Mifflin on Monday were also similar to the comments he made during his recent Philadelphia address on Thursday, September 1, in which he claimed “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards” and described MAGA Republicans as “a threat to democracy.”