President Trump Lands Another Judge on 9th Circuit Over CA Senators Objections

Kenneth Lee confirmed on a party-line vote

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 5/17/19

The United States Senate on Wednesday confirmed another judge to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Senators confirmed Kenneth Lee’s nomination on a party-line 52-45 vote, giving President Trump his 40th circuit judge since taking office.

Kenneth Kiyul Lee, 43, is a partner in the Los Angeles, California office of Jenner & Block LLP, whose practice focuses on appellate litigation and internal investigations. In that role, Lee has briefed and argued appeals in the Second, Fifth, and Ninth Circuits and litigated consumer class action lawsuits, according to WhiteHouse.gov.

“Lee’s confirmation came despite neither Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, nor Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), a 2020 presidential contender, returning a blue slip on his nomination,” the Hill reported.

The blue-slip in the Senate is the slip on which the Senators from the home state of a federal judicial nominee give an opinion on the nominee to the Judiciary Committee.

“Lee repeatedly failed to turn over more than 75 controversial writings and submitted many only after we identified them. Lee took controversial positions in these writings on race, civil rights and voting rights. His lack of candor with the committee should concern all senators,” Feinstein wrote in a tweet.

However, Lee had a unanimously “well qualified” rating from the American Bar Association. He was named one of the “Most Influential Minority Attorneys” by Los Angeles Business Journal.

The Ninth Circuit Districts cover:

1. Alaska

2. Arizona

3. Central District of California

4. Eastern District of California

5. Northern District of California

6. Southern District of California

7. Guam

8. Hawaii

9. Idaho

10. Montana

11. Nevada

12. Northern Mariana Islands

13. Oregon

14. Eastern District of Washington

15. Western District of Washington