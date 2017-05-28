President Trump Returns White House Support to Law Enforcement

As the nation gets ready for Memorial Day, a day to remember the people who died while serving in the nation’s armed forces, the past week signaled a welcome change in attitude towards law enforcement from the highest leadership in the nation. From the symbolic act of lighting the White House in blue during that week to an executive action directing a review of federal law that could lead to legislation making it a federal crime to attack law enforcement officers, there has been a sea of change in support for law enforcement. Under the prior administration, law enforcement was often in the crosshairs of a rush to judgment. The pattern that started from the first days with the knee jerk condemnation of Cambridge Police Sergeant James Crowley for “acting stupidly,” and continued non-stop with the invitation to the White House of a rapper who had a song dedicated to a fugitive cop killer, or using a police memorial service to defend anti-police protestors and lecture on criminal justice “reform” and gun control. In years past, it would have been a stretch to suggest that federal legislation would be needed to further the safety and security of law enforcement officers in California. We have an excellent team of dedicated Deputy District Attorneys in the “Crimes Against Police Officers Unit” of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who prosecute those who attack law enforcement officers. However, as California continued to lead the charge to lessen criminal penalties, and with the pending release from prison of another cop killer, the idea of the federal government punishing those who attack local deputies and officers may not be far-fetched. Regardless of the future of federal legislation that punishes attacks on law enforcement, the public support of local deputies and police officers at the highest levels of the federal government is a positive change that we welcome. As you gather on Memorial Day with your family and friends for barbecues, we hope that you take a moment to honor all our Veterans, both living and who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS) is the collective bargaining agent representing more than 7,900 deputy sheriffs and district attorney investigators working in Los Angeles County.