By

Soon, if the lecturers go on strike, close to one third of all UC classes will end. That could be a good thing—no more indoctrination, lies, misrepresentations or hate taught in the classroom. “With the threat of multiple strikes this fall that could cancel instruction for a third of undergraduate students, the University of California has inched closer to meeting some demands of its more than 6,000 lecturers. It’s a move that coincides with increased pressure from state lawmakers to resolve the labor dispute that has been going on for more than two years. The lecturers say the UC’s latest offer from last Monday — which promises increased job security — is a step in the right direction. But they’re not pleased yet because it falls way short of the salary bumps they seek and includes other loopholes they find troubling. Chief among them? The new job stability provisions would kick in next summer, creating the possibility for mass dismissal of current lecturers, the union representing lecturers said. Let them go on strike. Let them stay on strike. Never replace them, but keep the classes closed. That is the best education for the students

Pressure mounts on UC system to reach agreement with lecturer workforce as strikes and class cancellations loom

by Mikhail Zinshteyn, CalMatters, 10/21/21

In summary

The UC workforce has a churn problem as about a quarter of the system’s 6,000 lecturers don’t return annually. The lecturer union and UC have made some progress in their multi-year impasse over a new contract, but many issues remain unsolved as the threat of strikes loom.

Lea este artículo en español.

With the threat of multiple strikes this fall that could cancel instruction for a third of undergraduate students, the University of California has inched closer to meeting some demands of its more than 6,000 lecturers. It’s a move that coincides with increased pressure from state lawmakers to resolve the labor dispute that has been going on for more than two years.

The lecturers say the UC’s latest offer from last Monday — which promises increased job security — is a step in the right direction. But they’re not pleased yet because it falls way short of the salary bumps they seek and includes other loopholes they find troubling. Chief among them? The new job stability provisions would kick in next summer, creating the possibility for mass dismissal of current lecturers, the union representing lecturers said.

There’s no “ulterior motive,” said Letitia Silas, head of labor relations for the UC, the state’s third-largest employer, in an interview with CalMatters.

But now there may be signs of resolution for the two sides. For the first time since June, the lecturer union and UC officials will meet Friday to discuss the latest contract proposal.

“We believe that our comprehensive package proposal is fair and competitive, including our proposal on wages,” said Silas, adding that the UC’s latest offer “does respond to the issues that the union has raised.”

It’s a meeting lecturers have sought since last week and threatened to strike over if they had not gotten it. Still, another strike may occur later in the fall if the lecturer union doesn’t get the contract terms it wants. Hundreds of tenured and tenure-track professors of the UC have pledged to cancel classes in solidarity with lecturers.

“I do believe it’s the UC administration’s fault for not coming to a resolution sooner, and for not ending this impasse,” said Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a Democrat from San Jose and chair of the Assembly committee on labor and employment.

He and 11 other assemblymembers have signed a letter addressed to UC President Michael Drake that went out Tuesday, urging him to “prioritize labor peace and job stability for lecturers.” Other lawmakers have issued their own letters with the same sentiment, such as Dr. Richard Pan, a former UC faculty member who’s now a Senate Democrat representing Sacramento.

But there may be limits to mutual understanding. The UC denies that lecturers are being pushed out of their positions to make way for cheaper instructors, a chief union allegation.

Asked whether lecturers leave of their own volition, Silas, the head of UC’s labor relations, said “yes, some do.” Does that imply most leave for other reasons, such as being pushed out? Silas didn’t directly answer that.

“The term ‘pushed out’ is a mischaracterization,” Silas said. “The university has proposed to continue the dialogue with the union … if there does appear to be an issue of a trend, and to address those things with the union.”

How did we get here?

For more than two years UC-AFT, the union representing lecturers, has been at a standstill with the UC Office of the President over a new labor contract that provides them with greater job stability.

A CalMatters investigation showed that a quarter of lecturers — instructors typically with doctorates who provide about a third of the instruction undergraduates at the UC receive — don’t come back annually. Though the data CalMatters obtained doesn’t show why lecturers churn at rates higher than other education workers, a key grievance among them is that the UC doesn’t offer continuous work. Instead, most lecturers have to reapply for their jobs every quarter or year and rarely know if they’ll have a job after their short contracts expire.

Core to the union’s demands is a promise to have lecturers evaluated so that their bosses can make informed hiring and dismissal decisions. Such a review system doesn’t exist at the UC for most lecturers, though it does at the larger California State University.