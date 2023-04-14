Pretend Catholic Biden Approves of Vandalization of a Catholic Church—NO Jail Time!!

By

Joe Biden may be, next to the KKK, the person who hates the Catholic church the most. Now his Administration has APPROVED the vandalizing of a church. “Nota destroyed the church’s glass doors by throwing rocks and spray-painted the walls with several profane messages. These messages included “F— Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters.” After a church worker confronted Nota, he spray-painted the worker across the face. He also smashed a police car before finally turning himself in.” Yet, Biden people want NO jail time for this hater—a hater that does the work of Joe Biden.

“F**k Catholics” – Biden Regime Offers Sweetheart Deal to Trans Terrorist Who Vandalized Catholic Church and Assaulted Church Worker

By Cullen Linebarger, The Gateway Pundit, 4/12/23

The Biden regime never fails to demonstrate how much they loathe Christians, particularly Catholics.

On Wednesday, Fox News exclusively reported the Department of Injustice cut a sweetheart plea agreement with a 31-year-old trans terrorist named Maeve Nota.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Fox News revealed Nota went on a violent, drunken rampage and specifically targeted St. Louise Catholic Church in Bellevue, Washington.

Nota destroyed the church’s glass doors by throwing rocks and spray-painted the walls with several profane messages. These messages included “F— Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters.”

After a church worker confronted Nota, he spray-painted the worker across the face.

He also smashed a police car before finally turning himself in.

Despite these psychopathic actions, the Regime believes he should receive precisely zero jail time. This is the exact opposite of how they treat Christians and pro-lifers.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the horrific abuse of Mark Houck by the Biden Regime.

The father of seven and pro-life warrior was arrested last year in Pennsylvania by 25-30 FBI agents for protecting his son from crude actions reportedly made against his son by an abortion escort.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft reported, the FBI charged into their house with guns pointed at them and their children – their babies – and took their father away on bogus charges.