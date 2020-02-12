By

PRETRIAL JUSTICE INSTITUTE ADMITS LONG-HELD ADVOCACY OF RISK ASSESSMENT TOOLS WAS WRONG

American Bail Council, 2/11/20

Lakewood, CO (February 11, 2020) – One of the nation’s leading criminal justice advocacy organizations has reversed course 180 degrees on its long-standing position regarding the use of pretrial risk assessments as the singular key to the fair handling of persons arrested and charged with a crime.

The Pretrial Justice Institute (PJI) issued a statement on its website (www.pretrial.org) last week, declaring, “We now see that pretrial risk tools, designed to predict an individual’s appearance in court without a new arrest, can no longer be a part of our solution for building equitable pretrial justice systems.”

The change in position of the organization that for years had based its fundamental mandate on risk assessment policies was considered a shocking turn of events by those who had long-contested PJI’s assertion that the tools functioned as claimed.

“We feel vindicated by the Pretrial Justice Institute finally admitting what many of us involved in the criminal justice system have contended all along,” said Jeff Clayton, Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition. “Regrettably, reversing the damage caused by PJI’s advocacy of these policies will take many years, if not a decade, to undo.”

PJI had long-touted risk assessment tools as far more fair than the accountability-based cash bail system.

Key to bail reform efforts, which have swept the nation in recent years, the algorithms behind the tools determine who stays in jail and who gets out. A score is calculated from a host of factors, including the age at which a person was first arrested and any history of substance abuse. Those who are considered “low” or “medium” risk are released for free outright or with supervision, while those determined to be “high” risk are kept in jail with no recourse.

The accuracy of risk tools has been called into question by scholars ever since the publication of a ProPublica article in 2016 that determined they were “biased against blacks.” Last July, 27 researchers from Harvard, Princeton, MIT, Columbia, NYU and UC Berkeley issued a joint statement saying the algorithms suffered from “serious technical flaws that undermine their accuracy, validity, and effectiveness.” It also noted that “for the same conduct, African-American and Latinx people are more likely to be arrested, prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to harsher punishments than their white counterparts.”

Law enforcement groups, prosecutors and victims’ rights groups, as well as the commercial bail industry, were among those who disputed PJI’s claims of the infallibility of risk assessment tools over the years and whose positions were upheld by the organization’s complete capitulation on its previously immoveable position.

Jeff Clayton added, “We have been calling to end ineffective pretrial risk assessments since 2015. PJI’s decades-long advocacy of preventative detention policies, risk assessment tools, and supervision matrices, which were all the building blocks of unnecessarily trammeling the basic civil liberties of defendants, has caused lasting damage to our system of justice and the right to bail.”

