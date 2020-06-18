Price: Where There is Darkness, Let Us Find Light!

By

Yes, it is legal to burn the American flag. It is also legal to be disrespectful, hateful and bigoted. It is even OK in this country based on freedom to demand freedom be taken from others. Sadly, our government education system is based on what is wrong with our nation—true or not—and the demand it be fixed immediately, even at the point of a gun or torch. This article was written by a young lady from Houston, Harper Price. Read her words careful and you will see hope for our future. Note her short bio at the top.

Where There is Darkness, Let Us Find Light!

Harper Price, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 6/19/20

(Harper is a 21-year-old political science major, journalist and activist. She has worked on various campaigns and is involved with Young Republicans, Blexit, and the Susan B. Anthony List in her native state of Texas)

America is more than a country, and it is more than an ideal. The essence of America is indeed a promise: a promise that we should choose freedom over tyranny, inclusion over division, and triumph over tribulation. A promise that no matter what unseen forces try to divide this nation, we will always take the moral high ground. The radical left is attempting to crumble our history into ash right before our eyes! This is proof that we need faith more than ever in this country! The darker the hour that we face, the more that is faith required. We set the example on a bridge in Selma when people of all races marched for equality- and won. We set the example on a beach in Normandy when we fought against an enemy that wanted to destroy us – and won. We recently celebrated Flag Day a few days ago. I decided to take this opportunity to dissect what that sacred symbol really means. All around the country, I see the flag being burned, thrown away, or decimated in some way. There was even a demonstration where the flag was set on fire outside of the White House! The American taxpayers’ house! Our flag is not a symbol of hatred or White Nationalism. Our flag flies over the graves of the Tuskegee Airmen at Arlington National Cemetery because it represents freedom and the pain it took for us to achieve the said freedom.

Ben Adams is a veteran and a recent Idaho State House elect that did two tours in Afghanistan with the US Marine Corps. I interviewed him about the American flag and for what it stands.





HP: “What do you think about the protesters burning the flag?”





BA: “They’re within their right to do so, and I’ll defend that right; however, clearly the flag means something different to me.”





HP: “What does the flag mean to you?”





BA: “It means sacrifice and repose. It represents our nation as a whole. The men and women who sacrificed for this country in the past and our nation as a whole. “





HP: “How does being a veteran shape the way that you view this country and the flag?”





BA: “Being a veteran gives me a better, deeper understanding. It definitely helps to have skin in the game in the form of service and sacrifice to the country.”

Just because you have the right to something does not mean it is the right thing to do. It saddens me that people have no more respect for the flag than a pile of garbage. Christian, conservative ideals are for everyone no matter what color skin we have, we all bleed the color red. I hope this country can find a sense of unity. While flag burners have the right to burn the flag, we as conservatives have the right to be uncomfortable with the expression. Seeing what I love and cherish on the news being destroyed is disheartening We deserve to listen to each other, come together, and remain one nation under God. E Pluribus Unum: Out of many – one.