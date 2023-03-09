By

HEARD ON THE TOM/TOMS

Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 3/10/23

On March 8, the California Political News and Views ran this story, “Eber: California Republican Party Doesn’t Like Bloggers/Newsletter Journalists”.

In it Rich Eber tells about being denied a press credential for the CRP convention. Of course for several years, as a writer for this newsletter he has received press credentials for the California Republican and Democrat Party conventions. Now they aren’t.

For the first time since the Tea Party California Caucus started, back in 2012, the TPCC was not allowed a room to have its conference.

Eber received an email denying his press credential from the “CAGOP Press Team. As Bryan Watkins (CRP ED) now admits, he is the “press team” and he denied the request—with no explanation. But, he claims either Rich or I “altered” the email.

In fact, I altered the email—in one way. I took out the email address of Ebers’ business—which I would expect anyone to do. Why did Bryan Watkins hide behind “CAGOP Press Team” instead of owning up to his action? Did you know that Brian used to work for Nathan Fletcher, the anti-GOP’ers who left the Party and admitted he was a Bernie Sanders Democrat?

2. Lisa Moreno is running for a Regional Vice Chair position. In 2019 when she ran, she ran as a pro-life candidate. As soon as she got elected she announced she was pro-choice. Now she is running again, but for the purpose of building the Hispanic vote in the GOP. Of course, the group that is doing that is the National Republican Hispanic Republican Assembly—and she is not a member or a helper to their efforts. This is just another head fake by someone who just wants to hold office and not do the job.

3. A follow up to the Sandy Rains story. She is the Mayor of Laguna Niguel who was force to resign as Mayor due to the way she treated City Staff, passing rumors and unfounded stories. At the March 7 council meeting, which she refused to attend, the Council removed her from the following Committees:

Removal of Council Member Sandy Rains as City Representative from the Following Regional Board Appointments:

a. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA)

b. Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) c. Alternate City Representative to CJPIA

3 Removal of Council Member Sandy Rains as Council Liaison to the Following City Ad Hoc Committees: a. Grants Ad Hoc Committee

b. Historic Preservation Ad Hoc Committee

c. Sea Country Festival Ad Hoc Committee

She serves on NO Committee at this time. And, she is also part of the Rogue Nine that has torn apart the California Federation of Women. Thanks to her efforts and the others in her group, in two short months the organization has lost several thousand members and many clubs.

(Periodically the California Political News and Views will publish tidbits of political news, to keep you in the loop of what the pooh bahs know. The phrase “tom/tom’s” comes from my mentor, Lorelei Kinder who never passed a rumor, just called to tell me what she heard on the “TomTom’s”. This column is named in her honor.)