PRIVATE High Speed Rail From Victorville to Las Vegas

Texas is building a high speed rail from Houston to Dallas, at a fraction of the cost of the California scam. And, it is privately financed, with no government subsidies. Now we have another private firm, in California, willing to build a high speed train from Victorville to Vegas—185 miles—half the length of the California choo choo to nowhere. But, look at the one way cost–$75-100 to go one way, 185 miles. Imagine the cost of going to San Fran from Los Angeles. In my Prius, one way to San Fran or Sacramento from Simi Valley, about 380 miles, even with high tax taxes and gas costs, one way is about $30—and I could take three passengers, at no additional costs. Texas and the Vegas train make the point—government transportation is too costly and will lose tens of billions of dollars—before the subsidies take place.

Brightline is taking over high-speed rail between Victorville, Las Vegas

By Shea Johnson , VictorValley Press 9/18/18

Brightline, the nation’s only privately owned express intercity passenger rail system, announced Tuesday it had agreed to acquire XpressWest. In doing so, the Florida-based company also reaffirmed an earlier provided timetable for high-speed rail service between Victorville and Las Vegas: 2022.

The acquisition signals an expansion of Brightline’s operations to the West Coast. The company operates passenger rail service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, with plans to reach into the Orlando and Tampa markets.

As part of the agreement, Brightline will acquire 38 acres of land adjacent to the Las Vegas strip and build out a station and mixed-use development there, the company said in a statement. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Victorville is anticipated to have the first Southern California station, as had been the case under XpressWest’s plan, while additional stations are expected to extend into the Los Angeles area and connect to California Metrolink and ultimately the California High-Speed Rail, championed as a legacy project of Gov. Jerry Brown.

The first phase pairing Las Vegas and Victorville is planned to be constructed on a right of way within and adjacent to Interstate 15 — a 185-mile stretch — without at-grade or pedestrian crossings, the company said.

If it comes to fruition, it will be only the second privately funded express intercity passenger service in America.

“Brightline is changing transportation in our country by connecting heavily trafficked corridors that are too long to drive and too short to fly,” Wes Edens, co-founder and co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group, a private investor involved in projects both here and in Florida, said in a statement.

(Fortress Investment Group manages five publicly traded permanent capital vehicles as part of the Private Equity business, including New Media Investment Group, of which this newspaper is part.)

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and California State Transportation Agency Secretary Brian Annis espoused the project’s ability to draw significant economic and environmental benefits to their states and to the tourism industry as a whole.

A transportation study released last year, when Las Vegas-based XpressWest was developing the project, concluded that the rail line was expected to seize 27 percent of the current commuter market share in one of the most traveled routes in the U.S., where motorists make upward of 50 million trips per year.

The study, led by transportation consultancy firm Steer Davies Gleave, also noted that the rail line should generate more than $1 billion annually in operating revenue when fully phased by 2035 and grow ridership from 11 million in that year to 14 million by 2050.

The consultants also said to expect short-term job growth in the construction sector and longer-term growth by virtue of connecting the L.A. and Las Vegas metropolitan regions.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone for our company as we reimagine transportation between these major metropolitan areas,” Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the region’s stakeholders to make this vision a reality.”

Local elected officials have supported high-speed rail on the condition that the private sector remains significantly at the table.

“This is a great step forward,” San Bernardino County Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood said in a statement. “Brightline is a private company with private dollars and they are stepping forward. Brightline has a proven track record, so I am glad to see this development.”

Tony Marnell, a Las Vegas developer who has been intimately involved in the project with XpressWest, said that XpressWest had “done an incredible job” over the past nine years since the project was first announced as DesertXpress, but then pivoted to praise of the new ownership.

“We’ve been impressed with what Brightline has accomplished in Florida,” Marnell said in a statement, “and are excited to be part of the team that is working to deliver privately funded high-speed rail to improve mobility in America.”

The project had previously been touted as able to transport riders from here to Sin City in about 80 minutes, with trains leaving every 20 minutes and tickets costing $75 to $100.

It’s unclear how new ownership changes those projections, although Brightline said it expects a trip between Las Vegas and Southern California, broadly, to take less than two hours. Financing has also been a struggle. The project stalled in 2013 after XpressWest’s $5.5 billion government loan was put off and a Chinese partnership for the multi-billion dollar project was aborted last summer.

Still, the acquisition, at the very least, renews the prospect that Victorville could be a central city to a major transportation project not only on the West Coast, but in the U.S.