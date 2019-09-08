Pro-Abortion Kamala Harris Tells Trump Admin: ‘A Society Is Judged Based On How It Treats Children’

Either Kamala Harris is more confused than Joe Biden, a hypocrite or as I suspect a sleazy Leftist lying to the public. On one hand she thinks society is judged based on how it treats children. On the other hand, she is willing to kill children. Harris wants it both ways.

“Harris re-tweeted a Bloomberg article Thursday that criticized President Donald Trump’s “policy of separating migrant children from their families” resulting in minors suffering “fear, post-traumatic stress and other mental health problems,” which cites a watchdog. She captioned the tweet warning the Trump administration that it will be judged harshly for how it treats children.

“A society is judged based on how it treats children,” she tweeted. “This Administration will be judged harshly.”

But Harris has a history of denouncing legislation that would protect unborn babies — and her Medicare-for-all plan promises to provide comprehensive reproductive health care.

“Medicare for All will cover all medically necessary services, including emergency room visits, doctor visits, vision, dental, hearing aids, mental health and substance use disorder treatment and comprehensive reproductive health care services,” Harris said in a July 29 explanation of her Medicare plans.”

Harris proves how sleazy she is by using the phrase “reproductive health care”. There is no health care for reproduction—it is a buzz phrase for the killing of babies. Harris is unable to tell the truth? Can any Democrat?