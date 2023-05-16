By

China is flying spy balloons over the U.S. Biden and the Democrats are killing the economy. Newsom and his buddies, but promoting reparations—that can never and will never be paid—is pushing a race war. The Secretary of Defense is telling us that the climate, not Russia Iraq or China, is our greatest thrust.

But, now Biden—who just said that his white supremacy is the greatest threat to the black community, is accusing Mom’s supporting lives to be our greatest threat. Interesting. Since the majority of lives the women are trying to save are kids of color—and the majority of the babies Biden and the Democrats want to kill are children of color—racism, just as the the Eugenics promoter Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, wanted.

Pro-Life Moms Could be Terrorists, Warns Biden Admin

Todd Starnes, 5/13/23 https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/pro-life-moms-could-be-terrorists-warns-biden-admin/

Mother are terrorist.

That’s according to the Biden Administration.

New documents uncovered by America First Legal shows the Department of Homeland Security considers middle-aged pro-life moms to be potential domestic terror threats.

“This is Ann, a resident of Elkville in rural America,” one profile reads. “Ann has always been religious but since the death of her mother, she’s become increasingly devout. She’s a regular in the small-town community, active in several church groups. While she has always been protective of her four kids, she has become increasingly more concerned about the welfare of other children including the unborn.”

America First Legal says the documents are alarming. They accused Homeland Security of profiling patriotic and politically conservative Americans as abusive parents simply because they oppose abortion.

Reed Rubinstein, America First Legal senior counselor and director of investigations, said in a statement that DHS “is out of control.”

“The Department of Homeland Security’s transformation into a domestic intelligence organization and a Stasi-like Deep State internal security apparatus is alarming,” he said.

“It is a very long way from ‘see something, say something’ regarding an unattended suitcase at the airport to profiling patriotic and politically conservative Americans as abusive parents and domestic terrorists because they oppose abortion on demand and voted for former President Trump.”

The Office of Terrorism and Violence Prevention also suggested that Trump supporters could be radicalized terrorists.

Maybe their time would be better spent investigating the actual terrorists who have been firebombing pro-life centers and vandalizing churches?

For the record, pro-lifers are not flying jetliners into buildings or blowing up buildings.