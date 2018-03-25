You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Pro-life movement rallies behind student walkout to protest abortion

March 25, 2018 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Did you know that Planned Parenthood kills 50 times the number of babies each day, every day of the year, than those killed at the Parkland High School?  PP kills female babies and about 70% of the abortions are babies of color.  That goes back to the eugenic theory of Margaret Sanger, founder of PP, she wanted all black babies killed.  Today Planned Parenthood is doing its best to meet her goals—and those of the KKK—which endorsed the Sanger theory and had her speak at numerous Klan rallies.

Will George Clooney speak out against the murder of black babies?  Why not?  Will Jimmie Kimmel protest the murder of female babies—of course not?  The hypocrites of the Left hate the NRA and love the other 300,000 abortions a year by Planned Parenthood.  The NRA does not have a policy of killing babies of color or females—Planned Parenthood does.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: Tens of thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue toward the Supreme Court during the March for Life January 24, 2011 in Washington, DC. The annual march marks the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision by the court that made abortion legal in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Pro-life movement rallies behind student walkout to protest abortion

By Bradford Richardson, The Washington Times, 3/22/18

A California student is challenging his school’s double standard on which causes are permissible to protest by calling for a national school walkout against abortion.

Brandon Gillespie, a student at Rocklin High School, announced Thursday that the pro-life walkout will take place on the morning of April 11 and last 17 minutes.

The proposed demonstration mirrors national student walkouts protesting gun violence in the wake of last month’s shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said pro-life students deserve “the same respect and accommodation that anti-gun activists experienced” when they staged a walkout on March 14.

“Having opened to door to student-lead walkouts as a way to express a political or cultural viewpoint, schools cannot shut that door to pro-life students who also are moved by the loss of life and horrific realities of the toll of abortion,” Ms. Hawkins said in a statement.

 

