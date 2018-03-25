Pro-life movement rallies behind student walkout to protest abortion

Did you know that Planned Parenthood kills 50 times the number of babies each day, every day of the year, than those killed at the Parkland High School? PP kills female babies and about 70% of the abortions are babies of color. That goes back to the eugenic theory of Margaret Sanger, founder of PP, she wanted all black babies killed. Today Planned Parenthood is doing its best to meet her goals—and those of the KKK—which endorsed the Sanger theory and had her speak at numerous Klan rallies.

“A California student is challenging his school’s double standard on which causes are permissible to protest by calling for a national school walkout against abortion.

Brandon Gillespie, a student at Rocklin High School, announced Thursday that the pro-life walkout will take place on the morning of April 11 and last 17 minutes.

The proposed demonstration mirrors national student walkouts protesting gun violence in the wake of last month’s shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Will George Clooney speak out against the murder of black babies? Why not? Will Jimmie Kimmel protest the murder of female babies—of course not? The hypocrites of the Left hate the NRA and love the other 300,000 abortions a year by Planned Parenthood. The NRA does not have a policy of killing babies of color or females—Planned Parenthood does.