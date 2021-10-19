By

Inflation is a tax. The Biden tax increases is going to kill off many in the middle class and crate a permanent underclass in America. Now Proctor and Gamble, one of the nation’s largest purveyors of basic household goods, is about to raise their prices. Watch as the other companies do the same. You have already seem the increase in the cost of gasoline, water and electricity—along with housing. “Procter and Gamble said Tuesday it is raising prices on a variety of popular home goods due to a sharp increase in freight transportation and raw materials costs. The company behind Tide detergent and Gillette razors announced it would increase prices for beauty, oral care and grooming products, like razors, according to The Wall Street Journal. Procter and Gamble (P&G) announced in July that it would charge more for consumer staples like diapers and toilet paper. P&G anticipates that the price increase, coupled with high product demand, will offset the increased costs of transportation and raw materials, according to the WSJ. Joe Biden, though demented so it is understandable why his Administration is falling apart, is making Jimmie Carter look like a great President.

Procter And Gamble To Raise Prices Of Popular Goods Citing Increasing Transportation And Material Costs

Harry Wilmerding, Daily Caller, 10/19/21

Procter and Gamble said Tuesday it is raising prices on a variety of popular home goods due to a sharp increase in freight transportation and raw materials costs.

The company behind Tide detergent and Gillette razors announced it would increase prices for beauty, oral care and grooming products, like razors, according to The Wall Street Journal. Procter and Gamble (P&G) announced in July that it would charge more for consumer staples like diapers and toilet paper.

P&G anticipates that the price increase, coupled with high product demand, will offset the increased costs of transportation and raw materials, according to the WSJ.

“We do not anticipate any easing of costs,” P&G Finance Chief Andre Schulten said in a media call, according to Reuters. “We expect pricing to be a larger contributor to sales growth in coming quarters as more of our price increases become effective,” Schulten continued.

P&G now expects to spend $2.1 billion more on transportation and raw material for the fiscal year ending June 2022, the WSJ reported. The company anticipated a $1.9 billion increase in July

This spending increase comes as P&G works to make sure products are in stock at stores while consumer demand remains high, Schulten said, according to the WSJ. The company has hired backup suppliers, invested in alternative shipping routes to dodge bottlenecks and limited how much each retailer can stockpile at once.

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in September, bringing the country’s inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 5.4%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday. September’s figure is the largest year-over-year increase since January 1991, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales increased 0.7% in September amid the growing inflation and supply chain disruptions, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Friday. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020.