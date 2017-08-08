By

Congratulations to the Administration at Fresno State. They refused to renew the contract of a professor that called for the hanging of President Trump. They should go the next step and ask whatever credentialing agency allows him to teach, to revoke his credentials. This is a vile, vicious, unstable person. Should any students, at any college have a promoter of violence and murder, be taught by a crazy person. At a minimum, before he does anything more than flipping burgers, he needs psychological evaluation and treatment. He is a danger to society. “Lars Maischak has been a history lecturer at the public university since 2006, but is just the latest professor to be disciplined for threatening the president’s life on social media. “To save American democracy, Trump must hang,” Mr. Maischak tweeted in April. “The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism.” After the tweet garnered public scrutiny, Mr. Maischak deleted his Twitter account and issued an apology.” Seriously, the only reason the apology was issued was because he wanted to save his job. Was it sincere? As sincere as Obama saying you can keep your doctor. It is time to protect students and society. At best Maischak should be serving food at the campus cafeteria.

Professor who said Donald Trump ‘must hang’ won’t return to Fresno State University

By Bradford Richardson, The Washington Times, 8/7/17

The professor who said President Trump “must hang” to “save American democracy” will not be returning to Fresno State University to teach in the fall, the school announced on Friday.

Lars Maischak has been a history lecturer at the public university since 2006, but is just the latest professor to be disciplined for threatening the president’s life on social media.

“To save American democracy, Trump must hang,” Mr. Maischak tweeted in April. “The sooner and the higher, the better. #TheResistance #DeathToFascism.”

After the tweet garnered public scrutiny, Mr. Maischak deleted his Twitter account and issued an apology.

“My statements each represent the end point of a dark train of thought triggered by my despair over the actions of the present U.S. government,” he said in a statement to the Fresno Bee. “It felt cathartic at the time to write them down. With 28 followers on Twitter at the time, I never expected them to be read by anyone but a close circle of acquaintances who would know to place them in their context.”

In a statement on Friday, Fresno State President Joseph Castro said Mr. Maischak will fulfill the remainder of his contract, which expires in December, by designing online courses.