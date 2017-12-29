By

San Diego State appears to have a series of professors that are to use an old phrase, “off their rockers”. This is not a joke—they believe that local Farmers Markets are RACIST “Two professors from San Diego State University claim in a new book that farmers’ markets in urban areas are weed-like “white spaces” responsible for oppression. Yup, they believe the markets are responsible for oppression. Why are the people of California not giving the professors what they really need—no, not a pay raise, they need sensitivity training, stop their bigotry and hatred of white people and be fired—or at least put into a long term rehabilitation centers for racists, with the Nazi’s, Al Sharpton and the Back Lives Matter bigots/haters. Thanks to Barack Obama, racism in America has not been so large, since the Democrat Party founded the Klu Klux Klan. You do not have to go to a Farmers Markets to see oppression, bigotry and hatred—just visit San Diego State.

Professors claim farmers’ markets cultivate racism: ‘Habits of white people are normalized’

By D ouglas Ernst – The Washington Times, 12/27/17

Two professors from San Diego State University claim in a new book that farmers’ markets in urban areas are weed-like “white spaces” responsible for oppression.

Pascale Joassart-Marcelli and Fernando J Bosco are part of an anthology released this month titled “Just Green Enough.” The work, published by Routledge, claims there is a correlation between the “whiteness of farmers’ markets” and gentrification.

“Farmers’ markets are often white spaces where the food consumption habits of white people are normalized,” the SDSU professors write, the education watchdog Campus Reform reported Wednesday.

The geology professors claim that 44 percent of San Diego’s farmers’ markets cater to “households from higher socio-economic backgrounds,” which raises property values and “[displaces] low-income residents and people of color.”

“The most insidious part of this gentrification process is that alternative food initiatives work against the community activists and residents who first mobilized to fight environmental injustices and provide these amenities but have significantly less political and economic clout than developers and real estate professionals,” the academics write.