Professors Should Get Credit for Tenure By Engaging in “Academic” Riots/Violence

Should you get a promotion in academia by involvement in riots, violence and bullying and ending free speech on campus—while supporting radical community based violence and bigotry. Now, it is being proposed that instead of being a great teacher, great researcher, you know how to create a riot. Is that the quality we want for professors? This is another reason for many to NOT attend college or to take classes online—where education is the goal, not the creation of a radical activist. “Though scholar-activism is often critiqued for its potential to generate bias towards a certain policy outcome or to exaggerate a political issue, Huerta explained that “as long as the scholar-activist is clear about his or her perspective and his or her methods are sound, there should not be any problem.” “On both sides, there’s always a danger of bias,” he added. “For example, many traditional or mainstream scholars, like CNN reports, claim to want to be neutral and provide both sides of the story without taking a position. The problem is that neutrality is a position itself, where it only promotes the status quo.” Huerta concludes his essay by encouraging schools to give their professors credit for engaging in scholar-activism, especially as academics apply for promotions or tenure.” What if a professor promotes a pro-life position, anti-big government position—supports the Second Amendment—under this scenario only the LEFT will get tenure—more reason for folks to stop donating to the Democrat Party via a college endowment fund.

Prof: More ‘scholar-activism’ needed for ‘social change’

Toni Airaksinen, Campus Reform, 4/10/18

In a recent op-ed, a California State Polytechnic University-Pomona professor argues that academics should pursue “scholar-activism” to promote social justice.

Alvaro Huerta says schools should give professors credit for their scholar-activism when considering promotions and tenure, especially when it promotes “public policies to advance social, racial, and economic equity.”

An assistant professor at California State Polytechnic University-Pomona argues that academics should conduct more “scholar-activism” to help promote progressive values.

Alvaro Huerta, who teaches classes on urban planning and women’s studies, recently penned an essay for Inside Higher Ed titled “Viva la Scholar-Activist,” arguing that some scholars don’t “walk the talk” on issues of social justice.

“I publish without losing sight of my ultimate object: improve the living conditions of historically marginalized communities.” Tweet This

“When it comes to serving or advocating for Chicana/o-Latina/o communities and other racialized groups, while some scholars talk a good game, they don’t walk the talk,” Huerta writes, adding that unlike other academics, he actually does advocacy work.

“I publish without losing sight of my ultimate object: improve the living conditions of historically marginalized communities,” he explains. “This is where I separate myself from traditional or mainstream academics, who falsely believe that publishing esoteric articles in peer-reviewed journals will bring about the necessary structural changes to improve the lives of racialized and working-class communities.”

In an interview with Campus Reform, Huerta cited Latino illegal street vendors as one potential topic of inquiry for scholar-activists. In California, it’s currently illegal for street vendors to operate, yet many continue to do so, especially Latino immigrants.

As a result of these activities, Huerta said that many street vendors are subject to confrontations with law enforcement, who may confiscate their goods and fine them, leading to community unrest in some parts of the state.

To help such street vendors, Huerta suggested that professors could interview them and research their working conditions, then publish their research findings in both academic journals and the popular press to help raise awareness and promote policy change.

“Overall, the scholar-activist aims not only to understand this particular group or the research problem, but also to improve the working conditions of street vendors, etc,” Huerta told Campus Reform.

Though scholar-activism is often critiqued for its potential to generate bias towards a certain policy outcome or to exaggerate a political issue, Huerta explained that “as long as the scholar-activist is clear about his or her perspective and his or her methods are sound, there should not be any problem.”

“On both sides, there’s always a danger of bias,” he added. “For example, many traditional or mainstream scholars, like CNN reports, claim to want to be neutral and provide both sides of the story without taking a position. The problem is that neutrality is a position itself, where it only promotes the status quo.”

Huerta concludes his essay by encouraging schools to give their professors credit for engaging in scholar-activism, especially as academics apply for promotions or tenure.

Huerta adds that professors should especially earn credit for for non-academic writings in journals and websites known to be useful in raising support for “public policies to advance social, racial, and economic equity in this country and beyond.”