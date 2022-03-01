By

We have all been watching the over 500,000 Ukrainians fleeing their nation. They are going to Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Poland. They have a place to go. Bu think about the U.S.—we have no place to go if Biden and crew continue to collapse our nation, make it weak and available to a civil war or another nation that wants to attack. We can not flee to the new Nazi State to our north, Canada. Its leader is closing down churches, ending free speech, stealing the bank accounts and truck so the trucking industry because it is protesting. Canada has socialized medicine, which means it has minimal health care, at a high cost. Or we can go to cartel country, Mexico. That is a nation where every day a cop, Mayor or leading citizen is murdered and kidnapping is a recognized industry. It has never had an honest national government. So, we need to fix the United States. Think we could get the Ukraine leader to come here and clean house?

Profiles in Leadership: Canada’s Justin Trudeau vs. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy

By Duke, Red State, 2/27/22

In the past month, we have seen some turmoil in countries that are led by two different types of leaders: Justin Trudeau of Canada and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. While these countries are a world away, I think it is safe to say that most people, at least in North America, would have thought that the guy not having a spine made of steel would be the actor and comic from Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.

Then again, President Zelenskyy was never photographed running around in black face, so that might have been a leading indicator of the future character of each man.

As most of you fine folks know, we have covered the Canadian Freedom Truckers Rally and the Russian invasion of Ukraine here at the hallowed pages at RedState. The story that unfolded in Canada was a bit easier to follow, being the vast majority of it was covered in English and needed no translation to follow like the Ukraine story.

In Canada, which is considered a western style of democracy, we watched the authorities crackdown like they were agents of a Cuban dictator or a Russian president. From my article of a week ago last Saturday. Ottawa Police Chief Declares War on the People of Canada on Behalf of Justin Trudeau…

PROTESTORS: We told you to leave. We gave you time to leave. We were slow and methodical, yet you were assaultive and aggressive with officers and the horses. Based on your behaviour, we are responding by including helmets and batons for our safety.

The lack of self-awareness here is really astounding. Just because you folks in the police watch the CBC and they say you are doing a good job, it might help if you took a step outside of your own thought bubble and see how this looks to the millions of others in your country and around the world. In other words, check yourself before you wreck yourself–and your country.

The guy currently in charge of this Ottawa police debacle is a Dr. Evil look-alike wannabe by the name of Steve Bell. He has been on the job for less than a week. He sure has made a mark, and his officers are doing the same out in the street.

The cops were under orders to bust up protestors that were honking horns during the day, because Justin Trudeau and his thug supporters were put out by anyone questioning their noncompliance with his non-scientific and nonsensical mandates.

All the way across the globe, a 44-year-old man who had a career in entertainment before running for office and winning in 2019, is now the face of fighting for freedom in the free world and standing up to one of the biggest armies ever assembled.

President Zelenskyy, right up until Russian tanks started rolling into his country, constantly pled for his country to stay calm, but quietly prepared for the worse. When the Russians pushed his hand, he and his staff went into battle mode and have inspired his people, and quite frankly, the world with their courage.

From my colleague, Nick Arama from this past Friday: This Is Courage in Ukraine…

While there’s no doubt that he has the benefit of military superiority in weapons and numbers, the Ukrainians are not only tough fighters, they are fighting for their nation and they are showing a lot of raw courage in response to the Russian attack.

We reported on Thursday how 13 border guards told Russia they weren’t giving up and literally to “go f**k yourself” before Russia bombed the island; it is believed took them out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed them all as heroes.

Zelensky himself is behaving as a courageous leader should. He had the opportunity to leave, knowing he was in his words, “target number one” on the Russian hit list. But the comedian and television star — the guy some thought was the joke candidate, the outsider who like President Donald Trump surprisingly won the seat — is staying to do what he can to give strength and support his nation. Here he was just a short time ago, telling his people: we, the leaders, are here and we are not leaving.

As the tweet above shows, the Ukrainians have elected a leader that probably never thought he would find himself in this position. If he actually did decline the United States’ offer to evacuate and asked instead for more ammo for his countrymen to fight off the Russian invaders, the fella has confirmed himself as a legend.

Justin Trudeau hid out for almost a week while the truckers rolled into his capital.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to leave his capital, and asked for more weapons to defend it.

This is a clear contrast in leadership, and I think it might be time for us to admit that–possibly–some of our western leaders have gotten a bit too fat and lazy on the work of previous generations and can’t handle some criticism.

As President Zelenskyy has ended many of his videos, ‘Glory to Ukraine” and may the Lord bless your country’s noble cause to repel evil, and see you all through this safely.