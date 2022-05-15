Progressives Fail Students in San Fran

By

This is all you need to know about union run, racist, drug promoting San Fran schools: “Literacy is the foundation of equitable education, and far too many SFUSD students leave elementary school without achieving their basic right to read. The most recent SFUSD performance data indicate that 55% of students do not meet standards in English language arts, and there are huge gaps in performance between subgroups. Only 20% of Black students, 15% of English learners and 16% of students with disabilities met standards in English language arts.” A total failure—sending you child to a San Fran school is a priori evidence of child abuse!

Opinion: Early reading instruction in San Francisco public schools: A love affair with what has failed

By Megan Potente and Laurance Lem Lee Special to The Examiner • May 10, 2022 6:30 pm – Updated May 12, 2022 12:46 pm

Teacher Bronwyn Baker and SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews share a fist bump as her fourth graders participate in a scavenger hunt at Starr King Elementary School in 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The initial findings of a much anticipated San Francisco Unified School District curriculum audit were released Tuesday, adding to pressure from parents and educators to change how kids are taught to read. The audit findings point to major deficiencies in the district’s K-five English language arts curriculum as it is written and observed inside classrooms. Those who have been pushing for change are not surprised by the findings and are now hopeful that the district will finally acknowledge the deep problems and commit to change.

At public comment during the Monday meeting, parent Havah Kelley said, “Nothing about what I heard today surprises me. … I’ve been trying to help my son for about five years.”

Literacy is the foundation of equitable education, and far too many SFUSD students leave elementary school without achieving their basic right to read. The most recent SFUSD performance data indicate that 55% of students do not meet standards in English language arts, and there are huge gaps in performance between subgroups. Only 20% of Black students, 15% of English learners and 16% of students with disabilities met standards in English language arts.