PROOF: Maxine Waters is a WHITE Supremacist

The Klu Klux Klan wants to wipe out the black race.

Maxine Waters supports the eugenics policy of abortion, to wipe out the black race.

BLACKS ARE BEING KILLED THREE TIMES THEIR RATE IN THE POPULATION—THIS IS GENOCIDE—AND Maxine Waters is demanding that MORE black babies be killed. Wonder how her dinners with David Duke are served As said before, the Democrat Party is the historically racist Party in America—and black members of Congress are leading the way for the genocide of black babies.

MAXINE WATERS LEADING THE WAY TO BLACK GENOCIDE

THOMAS D. WILLIAMS, PH.D., Breitbart, 7/15/22

Catholic League president Bill Donohue has decried the worrisome trend of black Congresswomen siding with white supremacists in pushing abortion for blacks.

“White supremacists have always championed population control for blacks, whether it be in the form of birth control or abortion,” Dr. Donohue wrote this week. “Today this cause is being led by black Congresswomen.”

Donohue went on to note that the pro-abortion movement has been rooted in white supremacy from its origins, with Margaret Sanger founding Planned Parenthood for the express purpose of “decreasing the black population.”

Sanger was “a white supremacist, par excellence,” Donohue observed, and while Planned Parenthood focused on birth control early on, it eventually became “the major driver of abortion in the United States.”

With her eugenicist mindset identical to that of the Nazis, Sanger sought to extinguish (in her own words) those “meaningless, aimless lives which cram this world of ours…. Such human weeds clog up the path, drain up the energies and the resources of this little earth.”

A good share of colored citizens “constitute a large percentage of Kalamazoo’s human scrap pile,” Sanger wrote in 1932, the year before Hitler took over in Germany.

In his book War Against the Weak, Edwin Black wrote that Margaret Sanger “surrounded herself with some of the eugenics movement’s most outspoken racists and white supremacists” and “openly welcomed” racists and anti-Semites into “the birth control movement,” Donohue observed

Unfortunately, the underlying racism in the abortion lobby is not just a thing of the past, Donohue noted, and in 2020, “86% of Planned Parenthood’s clinics were located in or near minority neighborhoods.”

“Moreover, in the CDC’s latest report on abortion, it found that the abortion rate for blacks (38.4 percent) was higher than that of whites (33.4 percent) or Hispanics (21.0 percent). Blacks are approximately 13 percent of the population,” he added.

In its report, the CDC stated that white women had the lowest abortion rate (6.6 abortions per 1,000 women) whereas black women had the highest abortion rate (23.8 abortions per 1,000 women), meaning that black babies are aborted at more than 3.6 times the rate of white babies.

All this makes the stance of black Congresswomen all the more incomprehensible, Donohue wrote, as the abortion industry is carrying out what the Rev. Jesse Jackson used to call “black genocide.”

Last month, 20 black Congresswomen led by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, “wrote a letter to President Biden pleading with him to address the impact of abortion restrictions on black women,” Donohue noted, alleging that the reversal of Roe “will be devastating” to black women.

“Rep. Pressley is not only ignorant of history — she has become an existential threat to the health and safety of African Americans,” Donohue concluded. “How ironic that she is now on the same side as the Klan.”