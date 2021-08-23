By

In 1939 Germany Jews had to show their papers in order to go from one sector of Berlin to another, enter businesses, ride public transportation or go into government buildings. In Los Angeles in 2021 those people must show their papers before being allowed to go into a government building, go to entertainment venues, get on an airplane—and Joe Biden wants you to show your vaccine card if you live in Simi Valley and want to visit friends in Arizona. My wife would like to see the play “Hamilton” Thursday night at the Pantages in Hollywood—a part of Los Angeles. While going to the online ordering page she came across a notice: Only those who are fully vaccinated are allowed to see a play about the founding of our nation—making people free. How ironic a play about becoming free people is using as a qualifier the Hitler policy of showing papers. See the irony in this?

Proof of vaccination required to retain your right to life

By Eric Utter, American Thinker, 8/21/21

Mark my words: soon we will need a vaccine passport/proof of vaccination to purchase a firearm. To the tyrants, that’s a twofer. They will either force individuals to get vaccinated or deny them the right to protect themselves. You know they are getting incredibly aroused just pondering that idea. They tend to believe that most unvaccinated folks are uneducated redneck rubes from flyover states, NRA members, Trump-supporters, Republicans, the uneducated…and uncaring. This notion, however, is simply incorrect.

The elites have already masterfully used COVID-19 to dramatically increase their own power, and their hold on it in perpetuity, while boldly stealing power and God-given rights from the people. What a coup it would be if they could also use the pandemic to skirt the Second Amendment! They will tell us firearm ownership is a privilege, not a right. Progressives blur the distinction between privileges and rights just as they blur the distinction between males and females, truth and fiction, and reality and fantasy.

The elites think: “Unvaccinated equals uneducated equals uncaring…it all ties together!” So the unvaccinated must be educated. And, unlike the many socialist/Marxist/communist regimes throughout history who sent the “deniers” away to re-education camps, our rulers are thoughtfully bringing the re-education camps to us. They are doing this via school and workplace “training” programs such as Critical Race Theory (CRT) and diversity, inclusion, and equity (DIE) indoctrination.

In the past, it was often said that “the truth will set you free.” Sadly, today, the truth is more likely to get you “canceled,” fired, or killed. But I am going to tell the truth right now, anyway: conservatives and the unvaccinated are well on the way to becoming the new Jews. Individual liberty be damned! Don’t we realize that all that matters is what’s best for the ruling class everyone? I mean, by their twisted reasoning, the Third Reich had to get rid of the Jews, right? They were a blight on the rest of German society, stealing its wealth and opportunity and potentially diluting the Aryan bloodlines. Ergo, they had to be segregated from the rest of society and subjected to medical experiments…or worse. Just as our government(s) demands we allow ourselves to be subjected to a vast, systemic medical experiment today. Don’t want to submit? Then you shall be dubbed an “anti-vaxxer”! And a threat to society. Perhaps you should be banned from public places, deported, imprisoned…or worse.

Oh, and if you stubbornly refuse to submit to science, you naturally forfeit the “privilege” of having life-saving surgery, nein?

Calling Dr. Mengele.

Have we already forgotten the very first tenet of the Nuremberg Code of 1947 regarding permissible medical experiments and individual rights? Here is the preamble to its ten tenets:

The great weight of the evidence before us to effect that certain types of medical experiments on human beings, when kept within reasonably well-defined bounds, conform to the ethics of the medical profession generally. The protagonists of the practice of human experimentation justify their views on the basis that such experiments yield results for the good of society that are unprocurable by other methods or means of study. All agree, however, that certain basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts.

Here is the first basic principle:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.

What happened to “Never Again”?

Democrats demand that no ID or proof of residency be required to vote for president of the United States, while simultaneously demanding that citizens provide proof that they have submitted to history’s largest medical experiment if they wish to retain any of their liberties. This is beyond preposterous, beyond Orwellian, beyond belief. Or it should be. But this isn’t a nightmare; it is all too real.

We don’t need proof of who these power-mad politicians are. They have made that sickeningly clear.

Ironically — and tragically — the Grand Experiment has ended with the onset of a medical one.

Game…set…match…China.