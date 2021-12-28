Proof Vaccine is Really a Placebo?

By

If you took the vaccine, you still must get tested and wear a mask. If you took the vaccine you have become a super spreader, with thousands dead, hundreds of thousands affected, even though they took the vaccine. People with the vaccine are afraid to be near those that did not—why? If you took the vaccine you should have nothing to worry about—unless you figured out the vaccine is a step or so above a placebo. You were told to isolate for 14 days, if you got COVID—then I was moved to ten days and now it is five days—yet the CDC has no given a scientific explanation for the change, so obviously they have no idea if you need to be isolated at all? Now you have cruise ships, where 100% of the passengers an staff must have taken the vaccine, breaking out in the virus. Fraud, corruption, power politics? None of the regulations seem to have anything to do were science and the virus. Until the people take it for a placebo, we will continue to emotionally harm our kids and kill jobs. What do you think? And the booster shots are only good for about ten weeks. Sounds like a scam to me.

Covid Spreads to 89 Cruise Ships, Prompting CDC Investigations

California News Time, 12/28/21

Senator urges halt to cruising, calls ships ‘petri dishes’

Most ships on CDC list have met threshold for investigation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection identified 89 cruise ships with Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, nearly all of which have met the threshold for a formal investigation.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal urged cruise companies and health agencies to stop ships from sailing, saying they are “repeating recent history as petri dishes of Covid-19 infection.” Operators such as Carnival Corp. have implemented safeguards including mandatory masking and proof of vaccination, but the fast-spreading omicron variant has triggered an increasing number of infections and reports of ships being turned away at ports.

“Time for CDC & cruise lines to protect consumers & again pause—docking their ships,” Blumenthal said in a tweet.

Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival, said in an email that “our health and safety protocols put in place have proven to be effective time and time again over the past year with our sailings being restarted across each of our brands.”

Of the 86 cruise ships under investigation by the CDC, Carnival operates 32, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates 25 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates 15. Four ships operated by Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Cruise Line are now also under watch, according to the CDC website. The list is rapidly changing and the next stage for ships with outbreaks could involve taking additional public health measures.

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Disney Cruise Line and Viking Cruises didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Health and safety is the cruise industry’s highest priority,” said Bari Golin-Blaugrund, a spokesperson for the Cruise Lines International Association trade group, in an email. “In fact, the latest data show that cases have occurred less frequently on cruise ships than on land, with a greater proportion of asymptomatic or mild cases.”

Shares of cruise operators rebounded Tuesday along with the travel sector. As of 12:35 p.m. New York time, Carnival was up 1.2%, Royal Caribbean gained 0.4% and Norwegian was little changed. Of the three, only Royal Caribbean shares have had positive returns this year and they have significantly trailed the broader market, up less than 6% year to date compared to a 27% gain in the S&P 500 Index.