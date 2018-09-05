 Prop 10 Contains Unusual Provision Putting Future Litigation Costs on California Taxpayers

Welcome back from Labor Day! As California considers Prop 10, to repeal the Costa-Hawkins Act, one very unusual element of the proposition has thus far escaped media scrutiny: The language of the Proposition would require California taxpayers to bear the burden of defending the law against any legal challenge. As explained in the Fox & Hounds blog ( http://www.foxandhoundsdaily.com/2018/08/weinstein-van-horne-attorney-general/ ) by respected journalist Joe Mathews: From Section 10 of Prop 10: “Notwithstanding any other provision of law, if the State, a government agency, or any of its officials fail to defend the constitutionality of this Act, following its approval by the voters, the proponents shall have the authority to intervene in any court action challenging the constitutionality of this Act for the purpose of defending its constitutionality, whether in state or federal court, and whether such action is in any trial court, on appeal, or on discretionary review by the Supreme Court of California or the Supreme Court of the United States. The reasonable fees and costs of defending the action shall be a charge on funds appropriated to the California Department of Justice, which shall be satisfied promptly.”

Note that last sentence: it says that initiative sponsors can get their legal bills paid if they must defend their initiative. The only requirement is that they be “reasonable.”

This is an interesting and untold story of the hidden costs of Prop 10 for California taxpayers, which also include the costs of an entirely new layer of bureaucracy in city governments enacting rent control (at taxpayer expense), falling property tax income (as rental properties become less valuable), and more. But perhaps nothing is as egregious as Prop 10 backer Michael Weinstein making himself an unelected government official. As Joe Mathews closes, “If you’re voting on these two measures, you’re not just voting on rent control or ambulance work conditions. You’re voting on whether to give legal authority and money to two unelected executives.