Prop 57 Declares RAPE of Unconscious Woman is a “Non-Violent” Crime Worthy of Early Parole

Jerry Brown is the cheerleader and PR guru for the criminal class. Under his administration 50,000 criminals received early release from prison. Based on Prop. 47, tens of thousands of criminals were not even arrested—and crime has spike. Now he wants to further reduce prison sentences and allow political hacks, ur appointees, to make that decision.
“ Opponents have attacked Proposition 57 with a series of advertisements portraying a flood of recently released inmates into California neighborhoods. The “meet your new neighbor” cards warn Californians that if Proposition 57 is approved, stranglers, rapists and child molesters could be “coming soon!”
Schubert and more than 50 California district attorneys have aligned against the measure, calling it poorly written and a danger to public safety. Schubert says perpetrators of violent crimes such as rape of the unconscious, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence could theoretically be paroled under Proposition 57.
“The claim that they’re only going to release nonviolent felons is deceitful,” Schubert said. “It’s disgraceful to victims because they will no longer have any assurance as to how much time their offender will be incarcerated.”
One of the key reasons over a million guns will be sold in California this year is because of the policies of Jerry Brown and his buddy Barack. At what point do the people revolt against the criminal class and their elected officials? Maybe November 8 will be the start?
California Embraces Criminal-Justice Reform
By NICK CAHILL, Courthouse News, 10/8/16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — More than 40 years after ushering in tough crime laws that led to massive prison overcrowding, Gov. Jerry Brown is spending millions of dollars to try to reform California’s criminal justice system. Brown wants to make thousands of nonviolent inmates eligible for early parole and revamp decades-old determinate sentencing laws that he acknowledges came with “unintended consequences.”
Instead of a non-violent crime — I believe raping a woman who has no choice is a capital crime and should be the gas chamber or firing squad or maybe we should bring back hanging just for this unpardonable crime…
Just exactly what form of humanity does it take to do this!!!
The Jerry Brown’s of this state of Californication believe this is perfectly ok. Our precious Moonbeam is screwing us AGAIN.
i believe this is applied to things like drunk sex, which should never be called rape unless one party is completely unconcious or suffering from alcohol poisoning etc. if drunk men can consent to sex than so can drunk women.
I find it amazing that men can pass these laws. How about we drug the people who passed this allow them to be violently violated, from a current inmate, without their knowledge…. then release the inmate to live in their neighborhood. Stupid laws passed by stupid politicians.