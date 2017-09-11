Prop. 57 Put Vicious Criminals Back On Fresno Streets—Sheriff Mims

By

Prop 57 Backlash Grows In Fresno County

Sheriff Mims Fears Lack Of Consequences

By: Eric Luttrell, Your Central Valley, 8/31/17

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims is reacting to the early release of three convicted felons into Fresno County, and a scathing letter sent out by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. The letter accuses the State Parole Board of mishandling the releases, altering the number of felonies committed by the prisoners released, and sugar coating their criminal histories. The prisoners in question are James Walden, Ralph Ramos, and Susan Lemus. “These three career criminals were let out extremely early, and now they’re going to be back in our neighborhoods , and I predict it won’t be long before they’re committing additional crimes”, says Mims.

Mims is concerned that Proposition 57, which allows for early release for some convicted felons deemed to non-violent by the State Parole Board, is eroding the public sense of crime and consequence. “People know that theres not any consequence , or very little consequence if they are convicted”. Mims says the recent case of Obdulia Sanchez helps make her point. Mims points out that shortly after being arrested after an alleged DUI crash live streamed on Instagram that took the life of her sister, Sanchez said to an arresting officer that proposition 57 would substantially reduce her sentence. Court documents back up Sheriff Mims account. Documents report that Sanchez told the officer “Sanchez asked me what the charges were. I advised her of her charges and she asked me how much her bail was going to be. I stated I didn’t know. She started talking about prop 57 and how it would cut her time in half”. Mims says things may get much worse before they improve. “Unfortunately we might have to wait until our crime rates start going up and get so bad again that people won’t put up with passing these dangerous propositions”