PROPERTY TAX: Initiative Seeks $11.4 Billion Property Tax Increase

This year the Jerry Brown and legislative Democrats raised your gas tax by 12 cents a gallon—taking $5.2 billion a year out of families and business. Then then passed cap and trade to raise the gas tax by another 72 cents starting in 2020—taking tens of billions more from families and businesses. Now they want to take another $11.4 billion A YEAR from businesses—to kill jobs, kill pay raises and to force companies to move—since the State will devalue the property owned by businesses.
“The California League of Women Voters and other advocates of a split-roll property tax system filed an initiative December 15 that would increase property taxes on California employers by an estimated $11.4 billion per year.
“A tax increase of this size will lead to higher consumer prices for goods and services we use every day,” CalTax President and Chief Executive Officer Teresa Casazza said. “In addition to dramatically increasing the cost of living, this misguided measure would drive employers out of California, taking middle-class jobs and future career opportunities with them.”
By the end of 2018 watch as many major companies make final decisions on leaving the former Golden State—they need to leave while they still have equity in their property.
|
The end of the can kicking road is coming into view…
Things are gonna get really ugly by 2020..
Or before…