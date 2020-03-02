By

Democrats love killing babies and saving the lives of murderers. Now, the infamous State Senator Scott Weiner—who previously wanted to protect child pornography—wants to give money to folks, not to use. In fact, the money could then be used for OTHER drugs. In other words, these druggies will not be needing to rob folks—the people of California will be robbed by government to finance drug habits. “SB-888, introduced by San Francisco Democrat State Sen. Scott Wiener, would expand Medi-Cal treatment options, including programs that motivate meth users to stay sober by offering vouchers or cash. The bill “intends to make these programs accessible on a wider scale by authorizing them to be reimbursable by Medi-Cal,” according to a statement from Wiener. Wiener described the effort as a “proven method to help people get & stay sober.” This is where your taxes will go if another Democrat effort to normalize/finance drugs is passed. The Democrats are working hard to get the druggie vote.

Proposed California bill would pay meth users to stay sober

by Andrew Mark Miller, Washington Examiner, 2/29/20

A newly proposed California bill would provide financial benefits to methamphetamine users who stay sober.

SB-888, introduced by San Francisco Democrat State Sen. Scott Wiener, would expand Medi-Cal treatment options, including programs that motivate meth users to stay sober by offering vouchers or cash.

The bill “intends to make these programs accessible on a wider scale by authorizing them to be reimbursable by Medi-Cal,” according to a statement from Wiener.

Wiener described the effort as a “proven method to help people get & stay sober.”

Wiener, who gained national attention for co-sponsoring a bill to decriminalize knowingly spreading HIV to another person in 2017, defended the bill from critics on Twitter.

“The unhinged MAGA trolls get worked up over my criminal justice reform & public health work,” Wiener responded to criticism from actress Mindy Robinson. “This aggro MAGA thinks it’s good to lock people up for having HIV, to let people on meth die, & to force LGBT young people, but not straight young people, onto the sex offender registry.”

Meth addiction is on the rise in California, and officials say overdoses in the state have risen 500% since 2008.

“Meth is king in California, and trends in California push east,” Drug Enforcement Administration agent Bill Bodner said about the growing problem in December. “Unfortunately, because of our proximity to the Mexico border, because of the cartel control of the region directly south of us here, we are gonna get flooded with whatever they can make money on. Right now, it’s methamphetamine.”