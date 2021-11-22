By

Rittenhouse is in trouble. Wisconsin, home of voter fraud in 2020 due to phony absentee ballots now has found a couple of days after the verdict numerous absentee jury votes—and he was found guilty. We do not know if these are real jurors, since Wisconsin refuses to allow audits of elections or validation of absentee votes. We also do not know who collected these ballots—or even if the jurors that sent in the late votes are alive, illegal aliens or voted more than once. Imagine trials run as we run elections! Think this is satire? Then explain the phony votes in 2020 in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia—or the 440,000 live ballots in California that went to dead people and those that live out of State. Oh, in Michigan they sent ballot to more than 25,000 dead people—including 341 who registered to vote AFTER they died. Based on these facts, why not have late absentee votes from jurors in the Rittenhouse case?

Prosecutors Find Mail-In Jury Votes At 3AM, Rittenhouse Now Guilty

BabylonBee.com, 11/21/21

KENOSHA, WI—In a stunning reversal, Kyle Rittenhouse awoke this morning to discover that he had been found guilty after all.

Prosecutors explained that during the night, they had found dozens of mail-in jury votes declaring the defendant guilty on all counts. Apparently, boxes of these mail-in votes arrived in a truck at the courthouse around 3:00 am.

Attorneys for Mr. Rittenhouse were dumbfounded as to how such a thing could have happened, raising questions as to the validity of mail-in jury voting. They stated: “We’ve never heard of this. This isn’t part of the legal system. Where did these votes even come from?”

“How DARE you question the sanctity of our criminal justice system!” cried the prosecuting attorneys. “There is no justice until EVERY vote is counted!”

Prosecutors then explained that it was a new COVID measure they had just instituted. “But given how well it’s worked out,” they said, “we’re planning on making it permanent.”