Protected: There are “Harvey Weinstein’s” and Corruption in the California Legislature

This is the start of a long, serious story involving Sacramento and the way the Capitol is operated. Thanks to the 140 courageous women, Republicans and Democrat, that signed a letter, reported in the L.A. Times, accusing some men in Sacramento of abuse and sexual harassment, the dam of people coming forward with names has started. The story is not about one person or one incident, the legal system is going to have lots of stories, people to investigate and scandals to report. Is it possible the Sacramento Swamp is about to be Drained?

Editorial by Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 10/19/17

The California Political News and Views is hearing that very, very, shortly, documentation is being presented to the Sacramento District Attorney about possible criminal activity by a member of the Legislature.

Just like everybody knew there was a Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood, everybody knows there are “Harvey Weinsteins’” in the California legislature. In fact, there are several “Harvey Weinsteins!”

Weinstein bought the silence of his victims or he intimidated them into being quiet. This is how he was able to prey on women for decades.

So, why doesn’t anyone come out and start naming names the Capitol?

A letter signed by more than 140 women, one of whom is Cynthia Bryant, the Executive Officer of the California Republican Party, discussed in articles in both the Los Angeles and New York Times offers some insight:

“Why didn’t we speak up? Sometimes out of fear. Sometimes out of shame,” it reads. “Often these men hold our professional fates in their hands. They are bosses, gatekeepers, and contacts. Our relationships with them are crucial to our personal success.”

Shawnda Westly is one of the women who signed the letter. She used to work as the executive director for the California Democratic Party. As the Weinstein scandal unfolded, she has posted numerous tweets, including this one:

“All this Harvey Weinstein talk is making some Sacramento political people nervous. Hopefully it causes some self reflection.”

Elizabeth Ashford, the former chief of staff to then Attorney General Kamala Harris responded to Westly’s tweet with the following:

“Please please let the other shoe drop.”

GOP Assembly Leader Brian Dahle, who replaced Chad Mayes as Leader said this in the L.A. Times, “Assembly GOP leader Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) said he was “sickened by the recent scandal in Hollywood and am sadly aware that politics has a similar reputation. …There is no room and no excuse for the mistreatment and abuse of women in any workplace environment.”

In another tweet, Westly added: “Men need to hold other men accountable.”



Ever since the story about the affair (broke when Rod Olsen demanded to known of the Speaker of the Assembly if any tax dollars was used to promote the relationship) between Assemblyman Chad Mayes and California Republican Party Vice-Chairwoman Kristin Olsen (when she was a member of the State Assembly), people have been feeding tips and rumors to the media. Just like when the Weinstein story broke, all of a sudden Roy Price of Amazon was forced to resign, charges were made against others involved in the Hollywood scene—it broke open the floodgates of public notice of vile actions by men of power in Tinseltown..

Almost immediately after the Mayes/Olsen situation broke open, information was received by media folks and bloggers about prominent California Republicans and Democrat legislators.

One such individual was Assemblyman Marc Steinorth. Eventually, official documents were uncovered, showing that a 9-1-1 call for a domestic violence incident, here is the Sheriffs incident report, was placed by his estranged wife. It was subsequently learned through divorce documents that his wife accused him of having an affair with his chief of staff, here is a copy of Mrs. Steinorths filing.

Stories are now circulating in the Capitol of a state legislator that has an alleged history of illegal activities. I note that those that signed the letter yesterday, did not name names—so those folks are allowed to continue their activities and skate on their behavior. It is time for those women to become the Jennifer Lawrence’s, Rose McGoawans’, Ashley Judds of Sacramento. To end the corruption and abuse in Sacramento, it is the right time for the victims to come forward. I believe the L.A. Times story is the start of that process.

My guess is that there will be a run on diapers in the Capitol building. Those involved in any form of corruption need to be more nervous than a “Dreamer”.

There are “Harvey Weinsteins” in the California Legislature. Republicans and Democrats—it is time for the victims of all forms of abuse and corruption to come forward. It is time for any other form of crime and corruption to be outed. Hard to say this, but Hollywood maybe making Sacramento a safer, cleaner place to live and work.