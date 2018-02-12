By

For over a year a bunch of goons and rioters have been holding back a court trial. They became violent at a Nazi rally. The bigger story is what this article refuses to note for the reader. “A crowd of more than 50 showed up outside the Sacramento County Main Jail on Friday to support Yvette Felarca, Porfirio Paz and Michael Williams, who were accused of rioting and assault based on their actions in 2016. The three were among the many counter protesters who engaged in violent fighting with the neo-Nazis hosting the rally. Now, they’ve filed a motion to dismiss the charges on the basis of discrimination and lack of evidence.” Note the author does not mention the organization they represent—By Any Means Necessary, an ANTIFA groups of thugs and rioters. Felarca is the head of the group—but the writer refuses to mention that. She is a teacher in the Oakland school district. And been arrested numerous times for bullying and violence. She openly hates America, especially white people—again the article does not report on this. This is why the media can not be trusted—they give only a partial part of the story. Why are they withholding the important part of the story.

Protesters Still Fighting Charges From 2016 Neo-Nazi Rally At California Capitol

Sammy Caiola, Capitol Public Radio, 2/9/18

Three protesters who demonstrated at the neo-Nazi rally at the Capitol a year-and-a-half ago are still crying foul at the Sacramento District Attorney. They face felony and misdemeanor charges related to the event — and want them dropped.

A crowd of more than 50 showed up outside the Sacramento County Main Jail on Friday to support Yvette Felarca, Porfirio Paz and Michael Williams, who were accused of rioting and assault based on their actions in 2016. The three were among the many counter protesters who engaged in violent fighting with the neo-Nazis hosting the rally.

Now, they’ve filed a motion to dismiss the charges on the basis of discrimination and lack of evidence.

“Standing up to stop fascism and white supremacists in this nation is not a crime, it is an obligation,” Felarca said.

She and her supporters are calling the case against them a “political witch hunt.”. Those outside the jail on Friday also protested President Donald Trump.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement that it plans to file a written opposition to the motion for dismissal.

“Virtually every assertion made in defendants’ motion is false,” the statement read. “Our objective is to have the facts of this case heard in a court of law by an impartial judge and jury from the community rather than on the street corner or in the local press.”