By

Free speech is guaranteed in the Constitution—it is not guaranteed in the real world. Just ask the students at Cal, UCLA, the Claremont Colleges, USC and almost every college and university in California and most of the nation. Want to speak in support of President Trump, the Rule of Law, protection of citizens? A riot will break out. For the fourth year Unite Inland Empire Conservative Conference is sponsoring an event in Riverside. For disclosure: On Saturday afternoon I will be on a panel with Senators Morrell and Stone discussing California politics and policy. We will be discussing the 2018 elections, tax, transportation and education policy—and more. I look forward to meeting many of my readers and those that encourage my efforts. This is a hot ticket. At the bottom of the article is how you can get a ticket. See you in Riverside on Sunday!



Protestors Expected During April 30 Breitbart Talk in Riverside



Unite IE, 4/25/17



RIVERSIDE – Protestors are already making plans to oppose Breitbart editor Joel Pollak during his April 30 talk at the Fourth Annual Unite Inland Empire Conservative Conference in Riverside.

A new group, Rise Up California, is on Twitter calling for a “peaceful demonstration” outside the Riverside Convention Center where the author of “How Trump Won” will speak.

“I’m not anticipating any violence,” conference spokesmen John Berry said. “Riverside is not Berkeley.”

On Friday, Riverside police contacted KTIE, the San Bernardino radio station sponsoring the event, and indicated organizers claimed up to 1,000 people would rally.

Anti-President Trump rallies in Riverside have attracted several hundred people and have been peaceful.

Since 2014, hundreds of Southern California conservatives have converged on Riverside each spring to hear leading political figures discuss politics. Previous headliners have included a slew of Republican presidential candidates as well as media personalities ranging from documentarian Dinesh D’Souza to columnist Ann Coulter.

Pollak headlines this year’s conference, “President Trump – the First 100 Days.” He is the senior editor-at-large and in-house counsel for Breitbart News, a lightning rod for liberals because one of its founders, Stephen Bannon, played a key role in Trump unexpectedly winning the White House.

“We knew anything with ‘Breitbart’ attached to it would attract significant interest — pro and con,” Berry said. “On top of that, Pollak wrote the book the rest of the main stream media wish they could have written.”

Also speaking are national radio hosts Dennis Prager, Larry Elder, and Hugh Hewitt, three conservatives heard daily throughout the Inland Empire, a relatively conservative area of California comprised mostly of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Unite IE is a grassroots organization that sprouted in the wake of Barak Obama winning the White House in 2008. The group comprises nearly two dozen conservative groups. The coalition has its own radio show heard Saturdays at 4 p.m. on AM 590 KTIE in San Bernardino.

Show host Don Dix, a Unite IE cofounder, also leads the Corona chapter of ACT! for America, a group advocating a strong national security and tough measures against radical Islamic terrorism.

Tickets remain but are selling quickly as the conference draws near. They can be bought on Eventbrite.