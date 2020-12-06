Protestors Take on State Street (Santa Barbara) to Decry Pandemic Lockdown

By

State Street in Santa Barbara WAS the center of town. Today, it is a ghost street. No cars, few businesses open and even fewer customers. It is good to see people protesting on this street. No, not because it is a good idea, it is, but because the city “proudly” erected a massive Christmas tree on the street that nobody will ever see. At least these protestors, wanting jobs and the opening of businesses and schools will get to see the tree. “Greg Hammel, who recently ran unsuccessfully for the Goleta Union School Board, attended the protest, too. His main concern, he said, was reopening the schools. “Zero out of 100,000 children in the county have died from COVID-19,” Hammel said, “and only one person under the age of 30. Young people just aren’t getting it. We need our kids back in school.” Newsom the Bully, is not closing the State for health reasons. Nope he is showing that like the head of North Korea, the people belong to him.

Protestors Take on State Street to Decry Pandemic Lockdown

Huntington Beach, CA, Saturday, November 21, 2020 – As Covid-19 cases reach record numbers in the U.S. and California, hundreds gather at the pier and Pacific Coast Highway to protest a State mandated curfew of 10 pm. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By Delaney Smith, Santa Barbara Independent, 12/4/20





“Put kids back in school!”

This was the chant coming from about 40 protestors who marched up State Street Friday evening in fierce opposition to Governor Gavin Newsom’s new regional lockdown order.

“More people need to question [COVID-19] testing,” said protestor Aimee Smith, who was carrying a sign that read “lockdowns kill.” Smith said that there are “major flaws” with the PCR tests used to determine COVID-19 cases, including conflicts of interest with the test studies and that the test’s false positive rate exceeds 90 percent. The Independent was unable to verify Smith’s claims.

“This (COVID-19) is not significantly more deadly than the flu,” Smith continued.

The Center for Disease Control has stated that COVID-19 poses a bigger threat than the flu because even though about 80 percent of people are asymptomatic, the numbers show the virus is about 10 times more deadly than the flu.

Greg Hammel, who recently ran unsuccessfully for the Goleta Union School Board, attended the protest, too. His main concern, he said, was reopening the schools.

“Zero out of 100,000 children in the county have died from COVID-19,” Hammel said, “and only one person under the age of 30. Young people just aren’t getting it. We need our kids back in school.”

The group marched from the corner of State and Gutierrez Street up through the State Street Promenade wielding signs similar to Smith’s or related to reopening schools and businesses. Some challenged established COVID-19 data.

A similar march is planned for noon Saturday in Ventura.