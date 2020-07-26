Protests erupt at Governor Newsom’s home. Demand transparency over human experimentation at the University of California, San Fran

By

The Left is going to the homes of Mayors, Governors and city council members to demand the defunding of police. Now folks that want to protect innocent life are using the same tactics. “After having taken up their grievances concerning fetal harvesting to the Board of Regents on five separate occasions, Pro-Life San Francisco, in alliance with the newly formed “Society for Ethical Research” (SER), plan to address their concerns on a much broader platform. Primarily choosing to target those holding significant power, The Society for Ethical Research and Pro-Life San Francisco prepare to protest outside Governor Newsom’s residence on Monday July 27th to demand that the UC Board of Regents urge the University of California, San Francisco to comply with the California Public Records Act. This will be the first of a series of upcoming protests targeting those in power. Newsom, claiming to be a Catholic, used tax dollars to finance the killing of babies—and he supports the killing of babies for the purpose of stem cell research—how gruesome. Glad to see those supporting life willing to take the message directly to a Governor who prefers eugenics and the killing of black babies to social justice, the PROTECTION of black babies.

A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015. Picture taken August 31, 2015. To match Insight USA-PLANNEDPARENTHOOD/ REUTERS/Lucas Jackson – RTX1RKFV

Protests erupt at California Governor Newsom’s home. The Society for Ethical Research and Pro-Life San Francisco demand transparency over human experimentation at the University of California, San Francisco

Society for Ethical Research, 7/24/2020

SACRAMENTO, CA– After having taken up their grievances concerning fetal harvesting to the Board of Regents on five separate occasions, Pro-Life San Francisco, in alliance with the newly formed “Society for Ethical Research” (SER), plan to address their concerns on a much broader platform.

Primarily choosing to target those holding significant power, The Society for Ethical Research and Pro-Life San Francisco prepare to protest outside Governor Newsom’s residence on Monday July 27th to demand that the UC Board of Regents urge the University of California, San Francisco to comply with the California Public Records Act. This will be the first of a series of upcoming protests targeting those in power.

Of chief concern, both groups demand Gov. Newsom pressures UC San Francisco to comply with the necessary amount of transparency given their status as a public institution. In order to end unethical research within UCSF’s research facilities, both groups demand the defunding of UC San Francisco’s fetal harvesting program given the recent concerns of criminal activity taking place. Within UCSF, fetal tissue is procured either through D & E abortion procedures or medical induction procedures, both which are void of digoxin or any other chemical substance used to terminate the fetus. Without any chemical substance, specifically digoxin, babies are either dismembered alive, delivered intact, or in certain cases born alive.

Because of the significant damage done to fetal tissue when digoxin is used, UC San Francisco has continued to do these types of abortive procedures in hopes of preserving fetal tissue for experimentation and research. The Society for Ethical Research, alongside Pro-Life San Francisco, stand strongly against this and have urged the public to take action through measures of public outcry.

For SER and Pro-Life San Francisco, targeting and pressuring Newsom is a central factor of a campaign to end fetal harvesting within the confines of UCSF’s abortion facilities as they await the upcoming Board of Regents Meeting being held through July 28-30th.

Pro-Life San Francisco’s Executive Director Terrisa Bukovinac spoke out against Gov. Newsom, demanding radical transparency on this issue of federally funded unethical organ harvesting. “What is the point of an ethics committee if live dismemberment and up to a 50% chance of born alive infants meets the threshold of acceptance? This is not progress.”