Special interests run Santa Ana. In a city filled with homeless, unaffordable housing, traffic gridlock and failed government schools, the “arts” community gets special treatment for housing—no matter the homeless, the poor and those who are victims of government policies need. The “arts” must be supported as a priority. “After years of demands from artists in Santa Ana for more affordable housing to help spur community art, advocates later this year will get to see the fruits of their activism with the opening of a 58-unit downtown apartment complex, The Santa Ana Arts Collective, scheduled to open in December at 1666 N. Main Street. In Santa Ana, just get a brush, some paint and a canvas and the government will get you housing. No wonder folks have no trust or respect for government. How about the 58 units being used for homeless vets instead?

Public Demand For Affordable Artists Apartments in Santa Ana Prompts City Outreach Effort



by Paul Hodgin, Voice of OC, 6/7/19



After years of demands from artists in Santa Ana for more affordable housing to help spur community art, advocates later this year will get to see the fruits of their activism with the opening of a 58-unit downtown apartment complex, The Santa Ana Arts Collective, scheduled to open in December at 1666 N. Main Street.

Orange County’s arts community has shown a healthy interest in the project – currently there are nearly 350 names on the building’s “interest list,” even though formal applications aren’t due until September and the project is only 55 percent complete. The City of Santa Ana is planning four “educational sessions” this month to raise public awareness about the project and explain the application procedure (the dates have not yet been announced).

The Arts Collective is being managed by the Meta Housing Corporation in Los Angeles, a company that secures and leverages state and federal tax credits, arranges finance structures, and develops affordable and mixed-income apartment communities throughout the country. Since its inception in 1993, Meta has developed more than 6,400 residential units. Seven of its projects are arts colonies like the Santa Ana Arts Collective.

Local interest in the project has been very strong, said Michelle Espinosa Coulter, Meta’s director of artist housing. “In Santa Ana, the artists really demanded to have this development. The Grand Central Arts Center and several other members of the arts community have been with us since day one.” Although Espinosa Coulter said the city had made affordable housing part of its 10-year Arts and Culture Master Plan, “the citizenry went out and really pushed for it, which was fantastic to see.”

With an estimated price tag of $26.5 million, the Santa Ana Arts Collective’s living spaces will cost an average of almost $457,000 each to build. This compares to subsidized artists’ housing in other cities, some of which have drawn attention because of their expense. A new artists’ live-work complex in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood cost $426,000 per unit, well above the median cost of a detached single-family home in many Chicago suburbs.

According to Zillow, the median cost of a home in Santa Ana is $547,800. At Santa Ana’s current cost-per-square-foot average of $401 for residential properties, $457,000 could buy a home of about 1,140 square feet, bigger than many of the units in the Artists Collective.

But other affordable-housing projects in Santa Ana have similar per-unit construction costs. Aqua Housing, a former motel at 317 17th St. with 58 permanent housing units for chronically homeless people, will cost $23.6 million, or nearly $407,000 per unit.