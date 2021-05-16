Public Not Watching Racists Play NBA Basketball

By

NBA TV Ratings Continue To Tank

Guard Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has led the team to the top of the NBA for the past two seasons.

· David Hookstead, Daily Caller, 5/11/21 :

The TV ratings for the NBA continue to be in the gutter with the regular season nearing a close.

According to Sports Business Journal, NBA games broadcast on ESPN, ABC and TNT averaged only 1.4 million viewers. That’s a staggering 13% decline from last season when the numbers were already slipping in a huge way. The NBA Finals for last season had record low TV ratings as LeBron James and the Lakers beat the Heat for the title.

According to Outkick, games on ABC last season averaged a record low 2.95 million viewers, and the final numbers for this season are expected to be even worse.

That means the NBA is headed for an even worse overall season when it comes to TV ratings than the disastrous 2019-20 campaign.

If you’re in the NBA’s league leadership, you have to be panicking right now. Everyone thought last year could be an outlier.

Not only is it not an outlier at this point, it’s gotten much worse. I guess this is what happens when a sports league does nothing other than lecture the rest of America.

People have given up on the NBA, and it’s crystal clear. Meanwhile, the ratings for the NBA draft were huge, the ratings for the national title basketball game were huge and ratings for football will continue to be huge.

You just hate to see it happen to a league that has tried so hard to be fair and balanced!