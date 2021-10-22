By

Government has gone crazy. Worse, government schools, with so called educational professionals have gone over the deep end. Now they teach sex to fifth graders, hate to 8th graders and bigotry in all grades. They abuse children by forcing them to wear worthless diapers on their faces, inhabiting their breathing and now want them to be guinea pigs to the drug industry and take a vaccine though no one knows the long term effect on the kids. “Patwin Elementary School in Davis, California, sent a note to parents telling them to be sure to send warm coats to school with their kids as the students would be eating lunch outdoors due to COVID restrictions. “DJUSD students are required to eat outside at this time due to COVID restrictions,” the memo said. The Globe is unaware of any public health orders requiring students to eat lunch outside in the rain “due to COVID restrictions.” Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Granite Bay) weighed in on Twitter: “A school district in Davis is forcing students to eat lunch outside in the rain to keep them “safe.” Cruelty to children has been normalized in California.” Why weren’t the cops called to stop this child abuse? Government schools have become abuse centers—at taxpayer expense.

Public School in Davis, CA Tried to Make Kids Eat Lunch Outside in the Rain because COVID

‘Cruelty to children has been normalized in California’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 10/20/21

Patwin Elementary School in Davis, California, sent a note to parents telling them to be sure to send warm coats to school with their kids as the students would be eating lunch outdoors due to COVID restrictions. “DJUSD students are required to eat outside at this time due to COVID restrictions,” the memo said.

The Globe is unaware of any public health orders requiring students to eat lunch outside in the rain “due to COVID restrictions.”

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Granite Bay) weighed in on Twitter: “A school district in Davis is forcing students to eat lunch outside in the rain to keep them “safe.” Cruelty to children has been normalized in California.”

A Bay Area reporter replied to Kiley with this:

Here is today’s weather – it rained this morning and afternoon, more rain is predicted:

All that aside, the real story is that the school sent parents the official email breaking the news:

The Daily Mail reported on the story, noting this statement from Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson:

“The inhumane treatment of children in California continues from masking all day, even outdoors, to having to sit on hot cement and now eating lunch in the rain.”

As the Globe reported Tuesday, “A new report by the New York Times found that Florida’s Coronavirus case average per capita is lower than all but two states – Hawaii and Louisiana. And California is tied with Florida for that spot.”

“California tied with Florida at 14 per capita,” the report said. If Florida, which is fully opened with no mask or vaccine mandates, is lower than all but two states, and California is toed with Florida, why does California still have mask and vaccine mandates?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced October 1st his controversial new mandate to require school children to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be allowed to attend school, “following full FDA approval,” the Globe reported. This mandate launched Monday’s statewide school walkout and protest at the State Capitol, where more than 5,000 patents, teachers and kids protested the mandate.

Putting this new mandate into perspective, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley replied, “Gavin Newsom just announced a vaccine mandate for K-12 students, days after opposing one for prison guards. California kids made the mistake of not giving millions to his campaigns.”

The message from Patwin Elementary to parents was eventually reversed, with the school “later sending another email saying the school would stagger lunchtime routines to ensure kids could eat under cover.”

Parents are repudiating the outrageous school policies and it is working.

On a side note, the City of Davis California is the same city that declared streetlights “light pollution,” and assessed locals a 3% annual utility cost increase to pay for “converting street lights to solar/blue to reduce light pollution;” and they built a tunnel for frogs to use as safe passage instead of crossing the road risking being crushed by cars.