Thousand Oaks in Ventura County is having severe budget problems. Tens of millions in deferred maintenance. A doubling of the mandatory CalPRS contribution. High union wages—and revenues that are not growing. Now someone has decided it would be a good idea for this financially troubled city to provide Wi-Fi. Guess no one heard of Verizon, Sprint, etc. Instead they want the city to go into competition with private firms—which will cause lower tax revenues from these firms! No where did anyone mention how many in a town of 130,000 do not have wi-fi—or why those that don't can't use the wi-fi at the libraries or city hall? Just another crony capitalist scam.

Public Wi-Fi proposal gets lukewarm reception

By Kyle Jorrey, Thousand Oaks Acorn, 9/7/17

The city’s business roundtable is advancing a plan to make Wi-Fi available in public spaces on Thousand Oaks Boulevard between Erbes and Conejo School roads.

A somewhat skeptical-sounding City Council gave the thumbs-up last week for city staff to continue developing a strategy to bring public Wi-Fi to a portion of Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

The idea, which came out of the city’s business roundtable, an advisory board that makes recommendations to the council, has the support of boulevard businesses and the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce, according to a staff report.

At the Aug. 29 meeting where the matter came up, some members of the council sounded like they needed additional convincing.

“I have many more questions before I could embrace this concept,” Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Peña said.

Chief among them: cost, cybersecurity and reliability, she said.

Councilmember Al Adam said he supported the idea but thought it might be too early to set it up.

“I don’t think at the moment we have the development to justify it, but we will eventually,” he said.

Ping Fang, chair of the roundtable’s economic development and small-business subcommittee, told the council the plan is to make Wi-Fi available to individuals in public spaces within the so-called downtown zone, a quarter-mile stretch of the boulevard from Erbes Road to Conejo School Road which the city is focused on redeveloping into a pedestrian-friendly village. The goal would be twofold.

“One is to add the lifestyle amenity along the boulevard . . . and the second is . . . to enhance the tech-savvy image of a city like Thousand Oaks,” Fang said.

The system would allow smartphone, tablet and laptop users in the zone to gain access to the internet without taxing their own data plans. Among the California cities offering Wi-Fi in public spaces are San Francisco, Santa Monica and Santa Rosa, Fang said.

To get an estimate of what such a system would cost, members of the roundtable contacted local Wi-Fi service provider Frontier Communications last year and were quoted a price of $ 4 0 , 0 0 0 annually, a fee which includes installation, equipment rental and support.

Bill-de la Peña, who on social media has been critical of Frontier’s customer service, told Haider Alawami, the city executive who’s been working with the roundtable, that if the system is approved, proved, it shouldn’t be Frontier that gets the contract.

Frontier took over for Verizon two years ago as part of a $10.5-billion buyout deal.

“After 18 months of nothing but headaches . . .

I really have a great distaste for a national company which cannot deliver basic cable service or internet service,” she said.

Alawami said there are many decisions left to be made before the city even gets to that point.

Council-member Joel Price sounded most sold on the idea.

“It would allow people to travel the distance of Conejo to Erbes Road being on the same network. . . . They wouldn’t have to reestablish their connection from store to store,” he said. “This would be seamless.”

Alawami said the roundtable would continue discussing the topic at its bimonthly gatherings and bring back a more definite plan to the council sometime next year. The roundtable’s next meeting is scheduled for Tues., Sept. 12.