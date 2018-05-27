By

The Left does not believe in free choice or freedom. If you are a corporations that donates to Republican, you will find teen agers and those with nothing better to do lying on the aisles of your store or harassing your customers. The best way to treat this is to arrest all of those doing this—no exceptions. These are bullies—once you give in to them, they run your business. “Florida-based supermarket chain Publix announced Friday that corporate-backed political contributions will be suspended “as we reevaluate our giving processes” – an announcement that came shortly before Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg’s “die-in” protest. In response to the revelation earlier this month that Publix donated $670,000 to Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, Hogg organized the “die-in” protest to occur at a Publix in Coral Springs on Friday where participants were instructed to lie down in the store for 12 minutes. The shareholders of Publix no longer own the company—it inow has to have bullies approve their policies’. Time to close shop.

Publix suspends corporate-backed political contributions ahead of David Hogg’s ‘die-in’ protest

by Diana Stancy Correll, Washington Examiner, 5/25/18

Florida-based supermarket chain Publix announced Friday that corporate-backed political contributions will be suspended “as we reevaluate our giving processes” – an announcement that came shortly before Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg’s “die-in” protest.

In response to the revelation earlier this month that Publix donated $670,000 to Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, Hogg organized the “die-in” protest to occur at a Publix in Coral Springs on Friday where participants were instructed to lie down in the store for 12 minutes.

Shortly before the protest was set to begin at 4 p.m., Publix issued a statement regarding the suspension of corporate-funded political contributions.

“At Publix, we respect the students and members of the community who have chosen to express their voices on these issues,” Publix said in a statement. “We regret that our contributions have led to a divide in our community. We did not intend to put our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining a welcoming shopping environment for our customers.”

“We would never knowingly disappoint our customers or the communities we serve,” the statement continued. “As a result, we decided earlier this week to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes.”

Publix has contributed $2.1 million to Republican and Democratic state candidates this election cycle and in 2016 contributed $3 million, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

The shooting in Parkland, Fla., took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in mid February. A total of 17 people lost their lives in the attack, prompting a renewed push across the nation for stricter gun laws.