Questions Surround Irregularities in California’s 2020 Election

Corruption? Fraud? Incompetence?. Pick the phrase you want to describe the California 2020 election. We know about the 440,000 dead and those that moved out of State that received live ballots. Now this:

“Why are there almost 124,000 more votes counted in California’s November 3, 2020 election than voters recorded as voting in that election?”

Is there any doubt there was fraud in the California 2020 election? Of course the General Counsel fo the California Republican Party, Ashley Titus has said there was NO fraud or corruption. She has been backed up by the Chair of the CRP, Jessica Patterson, who has been silent on the issue of fraud and corruption.

What do you think? Think we need an audit, investigation and ending the system of sending ballots to anyone, dead or alive?