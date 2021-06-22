Corruption? Fraud? Incompetence?. Pick the phrase you want to describe the California 2020 election. We know about the 440,000 dead and those that moved out of State that received live ballots. Now this:
“Why are there almost 124,000 more votes counted in California’s November 3, 2020 election than voters recorded as voting in that election?”
Is there any doubt there was fraud in the California 2020 election? Of course the General Counsel fo the California Republican Party, Ashley Titus has said there was NO fraud or corruption. She has been backed up by the Chair of the CRP, Jessica Patterson, who has been silent on the issue of fraud and corruption.
What do you think? Think we need an audit, investigation and ending the system of sending ballots to anyone, dead or alive?
Questions Surround Irregularities in California’s 2020 Election
Nonpartisan watchdog seeks answers on over 2 million documented registration and voting anomalies.
Linda Paine, Election Integrity Project CA, 6/22/21 /
Santa Clarita, Calif. – California’s November 3, 2020 election was marred by significant voting and registration irregularities, according to Election Integrity Project® California, Inc. (EIPCa). The non-partisan organization analyzed the state’s official voter list of February 9, 2021 and reported its findings to California’s Secretary of State Shirley Weber on June 17, 2021. This followed EIPCa reports of 2020 cross-state voting on April 30 and May 18, 2021 that the Secretary has ignored. EIPCa’s June report cites California’s election code that requires officials to provide timely answers to citizens’ questions.
EIPCa seeks answers to the following questions, on behalf of California voters:
- Why are there almost 124,000 more votes counted in California’s November 3, 2020 election than voters recorded as voting in that election? And why is most of the discrepancy driven by 116,000 vote-by-mail ballots with no apparent voter identified in VoteCal’s voting histories? Click here for a list by county.
- Why do more than 7,700 voters have TWO November 3, 2020 votes credited to their voting histories? These are two votes credited to each of 7,700 unique (non-duplicated) registration ID numbers in the state database. This indicates mass double voting, a significant programming error in the state’s registration system, or both.
- Why does California have 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible citizens and why did this overage rise 72% in the 2020 election cycle? Click here for a list by county.
|VoteCal Database Date
|# Counties with Registrations Exceeding # Eligible Citizens
|Total Ineligible Registrations
|March 2020
|11
|1,063,957
|February 2021
|23
|1,834,789 (+72% since 3/20)
- Why did California’s on-line and DMV registration systems change 33,000 foreign-born voters’ birthplaces of record to “California” or “United States”, potentially masking non-citizens unlawfully registered to vote? Similarly, why were 76,000 birthplaces changed from another U.S. state to California? Click here for a chart of birthplace changes.
“Many in the nation are questioning the validity of the 2020 general election in their states”, said EIPCa President Linda Paine. “Mass irregularities in California’s registration and voting numbers continue to erode voter confidence here and we are hopeful Secretary Weber will immediately address our questions.”
EIPCa is a nonpartisan IRC 501(c)(3) charity. Contributions are tax-deductible
