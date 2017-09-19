Racism and Segregation In Rhode Island!! Segregated Dinners for Blacks at Brown University

By

In the 1950’s black students went to café’s and dinners and sat at the counters—to desegregate restaurants. Today black students oppose integration and demand segregation. At UCLA and UC David black only dorms are being planned. Univ of San Fran has segregated graduation ceremonies. Many colleges now have segregated study halls and conference rooms. Bigotry is growing—and it is not the KKK demanding it—it is those that supported Sanders and Clinton wanting 1950’s style racism. “Liberal Brown University is set to offer segregated dinners for black and Muslim students on the tail of recent Antifa protests that have turned violent over the last few months. Purporting to offer “racial reconciliation,” Brown administrators took a $300,000 grant from the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) to “break down racial hierarchies and create a positive narrative about race in the community,” the College Fix reported. The money was supplied by donations by liberal organizations such as the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and Newman’s Own Foundation.” When you buy the Paul Newman brand salad dressing and other Newman items, you are financing the dream of the Ku Klux Klan—segregating blacks. Is that your intention, racism and bigotry?

Kellogg and Brown University to Offer Segregated Dinners for Black, Muslim Students

by Warner Todd Huston, Breitbart Big Government, 9/18/17

Liberal Brown University is set to offer segregated dinners for black and Muslim students on the tail of recent Antifa protests that have turned violent over the last few months.

Purporting to offer “racial reconciliation,” Brown administrators took a $300,000 grant from the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) to “break down racial hierarchies and create a positive narrative about race in the community,” the College Fix reported.

The money was supplied by donations by liberal organizations such as the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and Newman’s Own Foundation.

There will be two separate segregated “dinner discussion groups,” one for African American students and a second for Muslim women, according to Brown University Chaplain Rev. Janet Cooper Nelson.

Deploying a string of modern, liberal buzz words to explain the dinners, Rev. Nelson told the school newspaper that she hoped the Muslim women’s dinner would “allow the women to engage in topics such as the intersection of race, Islam, and gender fluidity.”

In a press release, Brown officials blamed the unrest in Charlottesville for the new program.

“Last weekend’s events in Virginia offer a powerful reminder that the need to confront racism remains urgent,” Brown President Christina Paxson said in an August 16 statement. “Higher education has an essential role to play in creating positive change, and we’re proud to join with AAC&U and our fellow TRHT Campus Centers in taking action.”

The AAC&U grant is part of a larger effort supposedly aimed at creating “racial healing.”

Brown claims the money will be used to address “the historic and contemporary effects of racism and leading transformative change.”

The donation will be put toward plans to “educate, prepare and inspire the next generation of leaders to advance justice and build equitable communities.”

The university’s program seems to be an uncomfortable reminder of the once-hated concept of “separate but equal,” a segregationist policy once used to keep races apart in the U.S. education establishment. Separate But Equal was opposed by civil rights activists in the 1950s and 60s and called a violation of the rights of minorities.