Racism Black or White is Wrong—UCSB Holds Segregated Movie Watching–Newsom Says NOTHING

UCSB Black Student Union Holds Segregated Movie Screening: White People Not Welcome

Photo courtesy pd2020@sbcglobal.net, flickr

By Margaret Flavin, Gateway Pundit, 11/18/22

The University of California Santa Barbara’s Black Student Union held a private screening of the new Marvel adventure Wakanda Forever on Wednesday night.

In their announcement of the event on Instagram, organizers made it clear that the event was segregated and white people were not welcome.

Organizers shared, “We are lovingly curating this space to support and affirm Black people and Black joy. We ask that our non-Black allies support our intention of creating a Black affinity and celebration space.”

The University of Southern California‘s Black Student Union invited students to a free, private screening of the recently released Wakanda Forever, but asked white students not to attend.

The screening of the eagerly-anticipated Black Panther sequel was held at the local Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre.

UCSB Media Relations Manager Kiki Reyes told the College Fix that members of the BSU had not informed the school that the event was going to be segregated.

‘This screening is hosted by local off-campus organizations, and the link you sent is just the BSU inviting its members to attend. We have been informed that the event is open, and no student or community member is precluded from registering or attending,’ Reyes told the outlet in an email.

But the tone of the flyer for the event makes it clear white students would not be welcome, sparking claims the union was trying to exclude them by stealth.

In temporary stories posted the BSU’s Instagram page on Wednesday evening, it appeared as though the club had chartered a party bus to transport the students from the school to the movie theater.

Those videos showed students exclusively of color dancing on the party bus on the way to the movie.