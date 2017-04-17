Racism is Alive and Well In the Claremont-McKenna Progressive Movement.

By

In the 1960’s the SDS (Students for a Democratic Society) held riots on campuses and in communities. Tom Hayden, the founder of the radical, violent organization (today the grand children of the SDS is #blacklivesmatter and Occupy). His slogan for the riots was “bumps up front”. He wanted the police to be forced to get through females to get to the rock and bottle throwers in the back of the crowd. Todays version uses white people to proclaim publicly they are racist and all whites are therefore racist. ““For white accomplices:…your role…is to serve as a buffer between students of color and the police.” “For white accomplices: Please keep in mind that your role at this protest, aside from acting in solidarity with POC students at the 5Cs, particularly Black students, is to serve as a buffer between students of color and the police,” the page states. “That means, if the police come, it is imperative that you stay at the protest with fellow accomplices and engage with cops should it come to that.” Would you hire any of these students, white or otherwise, they have the common sense of a squirrel. They are willing to be emotionally abused. Ask them specifics of what they have done to prove they are racists. Shocker—one usual answer to that question is that they had sex with a white person—proving they are racists since they did not have sex with a person of color. Does this mean that virgins can not be racist?

Anti-racism protesters segregated themselves by race

Steve Click, Campus Reform, 4/9/17

 The protesters descended upon Claremont McKenna College Thursday night deliberately kept “white accomplices” segregated from other protesters to serve as a “buffer” against the police.

 The mob forced political commentator and author Heather MacDonald to cut short a scheduled speech, and was organized by a group called “Shutdown Anti-BlackFascists.”

The protest was organized on Facebook by a group called “ShutDown Anti-BlackFascists,” and over 250 people—including students at the Claremont Colleges, students at other colleges, and non-students—attended. The Claremont Independent obtained a screenshot from the ShutDown Anti-BlackFascists group describing instructions for the protest.

“For white accomplices: Please keep in mind that your role at this protest, aside from acting in solidarity with POC students at the 5Cs, particularly Black students, is to serve as a buffer between students of color and the police,” the page states. “That means, if the police come, it is imperative that you stay at the protest with fellow accomplices and engage with cops should it come to that.”

Outside the Athenaeum, protest leaders shouted, “White students to the front!”

ShutDown Anti-Black Fascists also discouraged protesters from speaking with the media, stating, “We ask that participants do not engage with CI [Claremont Independent] reporters or anyone else who is trying to derail this action.”

When correspondents from the Independent, including this author, sought information from protesters, they were met with silence and often had hands, clothing, or signs pushed in their faces.

The instructions also describe an “accomplice meeting” at Scripps College where protesters could learn more information about how to handle themselves in various situations.

“There is a high likelihood that campus security and police will be present,” states the Facebook page. “[S]o please attend the accomplice meeting at the Scripps Student Union today at 3:30 pm to act given that situation or one where counter protesting is taking place. It is very important that there are white bodies at the action–please show up yourself for the entire duration of the event or if not have friends who can be trusted to go in your place.”

This article was originally published in The Claremont Independent, a conservative student newspaper affiliated with the Leadership Institute’s Campus Leadership Program. Its articles are republished here with permission.