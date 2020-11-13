Racism is declared a ‘public health crisis’ by Ventura County Board of Supervisors

How misinformed can elect officials be? The some members of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors just lowered the bar.

They have declared that “racism” (does that include Democrats supporting affirmative action and professors hating white people?) is a health crisis. How do they get to that position? By talking about George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor. All of these folks had their issues in OTHER States, not even California.

“The Ventura County Board of Supervisors has declared racism a “public health crisis,” the panel announced Tuesday.



“Over this past year, the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and others have caused many people to unite in efforts to raise awareness and push for meaningful action that will lead to equitable treatment among all communities,” the board said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought into sharp focus systemic institutional and structural racism that inequitably impacts Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.”

The crisis is a health issued, I agree—a mental health issue. Calling all white people, because of their DNA racists is a mental problem. Using government to discriminate against Asian and white people is racist—yet that is the position of the California Democrat Party in its support of Prop. 16. This is just another scam to divide people and spend money on special interests. It is like flushing money down the toilet, then it backs up and overflows.