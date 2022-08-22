Racism Killed Reading In Oakland Schools—by Ending Phonics

By

The Oakland Phonics Fee-Ass-Co

By Luther Abel, National Review, 8/18/22

One California school district admits that scrapping phonics was a bad idea. We can only imagine how it came to this . . .

The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) is returning to a phonics-first reading program after the unmitigated disaster that has been its more “progressive way of teaching.”

NationalTime published an interview with OUSD teacher Kareem Weaver explaining why the district shifted from phonics in the first place:

The teachers felt like curriculum robots—and pushed back. “This seems dehumanizing, this is colonizing, this is the man telling us what to do,” says Weaver, describing their response to the [phonics] approach. “So we fought tooth and nail as a teacher group to throw that out.” It was replaced in 2015 by a curriculum that emphasized rich literary experiences. “Those who wanted to fight for social justice, they figured that this new progressive way of teaching reading was the way,” he says.

Now Weaver is heading up a campaign to get his old school district to reinstate many of the methods that teachers resisted so strongly: specifically, systematic and consistent instruction in phonemic awareness and phonics.

Time would later explain this juncture with more clinical language: “In January 2021, the local branch of the NAACP filed an administrative petition with the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) to ask it to include ‘explicit instruction for phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension’ in its curriculum.”