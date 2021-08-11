By

Racism Solved? Woke Minnesota Realtors Abolish ‘Master Bedrooms’

Spencer Brown, Townhall,8/10/2

|

Heralded by professional hearse-chaser Ben Crump — who represented the family of George Floyd — a new report in The Minneapolis Star Tribune explains how Minnesota’s real estate business has gone full-woke thanks to new speech codes that mandated the renaming of common rooms to be more “inclusive” in order to avoid bigoted racism or sexism, apparently.

“Browse through home listings today and you’ll find terms like ‘primary bedroom,’ ‘dual closets,’ and ‘in-law suites,'” explains the Minneapolis paper of record, “instead of ‘master bedroom,’ ‘his-and-hers closets’ and ‘mother-in-law suites.'”

The old language, the woke contend, failed to account for what could be “xes-and-xirs closets,” or “them-in-law suites.” And worse evidently is the term “master” which, according to a realtor quoted by The Star Tribune, is “a hidden discriminatory piece” of the real estate business.

“I’m a person of color and every time the term ‘master bedroom’ was used, I kept saying to myself, ‘I don’t like how it sounds,'” she explained. Unwittingly, she shows an example of how the Left’s agenda — to convince everyone that they are victims in uncountable matrices of oppression while racism lurks behind every corner — is playing out.

Never mind that the first use of “master bedroom” as a term — according to The New York Times — “seems to have been in a 1926 Modern Homes catalog by Sears, Roebuck and Co.,” a fact many pointed out in response to Crump’s tweet.

Others pointed out that, if America has made it to the point where changing a term for a large bedroom is a priority, things must be going pretty dang well. That, or your priorities are seriously off-base.