Racist Teacher DEMANDS All White Male Professors Quit

Piper Harron, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii who holds a PhD degree in mathematics from Princeton University, has penned an article for the American Mathematical Society (AMS) blog, calling on white men to "Get Out The Way". "Not to alarm you, but I probably want you to quit your job, or at least take a demotion," Harron wrote, adding that "Statistically speaking, you are probably taking up room that should go to someone else." "If you are a white cis man (meaning you identify as male and you were assigned male at birth) you almost certainly should resign from your position of power," the professor added.

By Lukas Mikelionis, Heat Street, 5/18/17

University of Hawaii math professor has urged every white man to quit their job or take a demotion and deemed those who disagree with her proposition as racist, sexist and transphobic.

Piper Harron, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii who holds a PhD degree in mathematics from Princeton University, has penned an article for the American Mathematical Society (AMS) blog, calling on white men to “Get Out The Way”.

“Not to alarm you, but I probably want you to quit your job, or at least take a demotion,” Harron wrote, adding that “Statistically speaking, you are probably taking up room that should go to someone else.”

“If you are a white cis man (meaning you identify as male and you were assigned male at birth) you almost certainly should resign from your position of power,” the professor added.

Harron went on to suggest that if quitting is “too difficult”, white men should “at least get off your hiring committee your curriculum committee, and make sure you’re replaced by a woman of color or trans person.”

On the “About the Editors” page, Harron is described as someone who “tried really hard to play by the rules of society and academia, but she failed. Not only did she fail, but she was miserable and found that playing by the rules wouldn’t even keep her safe.

“She officially got her degree from Princeton University in January 2016, and is currently a Temporary Assistant Professor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She dedicates her work to everyone who dabbles in misery, trying to find their way in systems that don’t support them, and to anyone trying to tear it all down. ”

The Hawaii University professor continued her bizarre rant on the mathematics blog, claiming that while sexism is prevalent in society, it’s much easier to achieve “equality” at universities:

What can universities do? Well, that’s easier. Stop hiring white cismen (except as needed to get/retain people who are not white cis men) until the problem goes away. If you think this is a bad or un-serious idea, your sexism/racism/transphobia is showing.

Heat Street has approached the AMS, but did not hear back by the publication time.