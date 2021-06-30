Radanovich: The Beltway and the Bigger Picture

Congressman George Radanovich (ret) is a good longtime friend. In this article he is saying that Members of Congress need to be brave to stand up for what is right, not just the next election. He believes that problems our nation is facing is due to legislators who go along to get along.

The bottom line is that folks run for Congress based on one Platform, then when in office “goes native” and stops representing the community that elected them.

What is the result of this lack of courage?

“. At that time (1998) the national debt was $5.2T (65% of GDP). I spoke to my fellow Republicans about how important it was to start reducing the national debt now that we had finally balanced a budget. Suddenly all you could hear were crickets. I was met with blank stares, mostly from powerful appropriators who were anxious to start a spending spree after the restraining effort of balancing the budget. They won the debate and spending resumed. As of 2020 the budget deficit is now $3.1T, the national debt is $27.748T (129% of GDP).”