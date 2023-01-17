By

So far none have the White House has been silent. "In what can only be called a convoluted mess, the bill proposes that a white person who "vilifies" any non-white person and has their words end up on social media, accessible by "persons who are predisposed to engaging in any action in furtherance of a white supremacy inspired hate crime," would themselves be committing a federal crime. The provision is so broad that you could drive a Mack truck through it. What is a "white supremacy-inspired hate crime" under this statute? How is "replacement theory" defined? Because what Democrats call "replacement theory" as a way to silence Republicans is often not replacement theory at all but is just a reiteration of Democrat-admitted aims to use immigration to influence elections. We would not allow a Klansman in Congress—so why do we allow it if it Democrat?

Radical Democrat Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces Bill To Make White People Criticizing Minorities A Federal Offense

By Cullen Linebarger, The Gateway, 1/16/23

Race-baiting from the radical left never takes a day off, even on a day meant to promote racial healing. A Democratic Congresswoman from Texas has introduced a bill that could make criticism of non-white individuals by whites a federal crime.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) is so blinded by racial hatred that she is too dumb to see how such legislation will hold up in court. Let’s be clear: she really is stupid.

Jackson Lee once said, for example, that the U.S. Constitution is 400 years old (it’s 235 years old). She also laughably claimed black deaths from the COVID pandemic could have been reduced with reparations.

RedState.com has the details about this racist absurdity:

It may be MLK Day, but Democrats aren’t here for all that “content of character” stuff.

Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, long in the running for being the vapidest member of Congress (oops, did I just commit a crime?), has introduced legislation that could make political criticism by white people against minorities a federal crime.

In what can only be called a convoluted mess, the bill proposes that a white person who “vilifies” any non-white person and has their words end up on social media, accessible by “persons who are predisposed to engaging in any action in furtherance of a white supremacy inspired hate crime,” would themselves be committing a federal crime.

The provision is so broad that you could drive a Mack truck through it. What is a “white supremacy-inspired hate crime” under this statute? How is “replacement theory” defined? Because what Democrats call “replacement theory” as a way to silence Republicans is often not replacement theory at all but is just a reiteration of Democrat-admitted aims to use immigration to influence elections.

Further, the use of “or” in section (B) is important because it leaves “vilifies” as a stand-alone qualifier. What is the limiting principle there? If I post on social media that Shelia

Jackson Lee is an incredibly ignorant, abusive person who has a long history of treating her staff like dirt, does that mean I’ve “vilified” her under this proposed law? It would certainly seem so.

Then there’s the conspiracy angle to deal with. It does not appear that there’s actually any requirement that the “two or more persons” targeted under this statute have any real connection to one another. If someone commits a “white supremacy-inspired hate crime” against a person and I’ve likewise been politically criticizing that same person on social media, even justifiably, I would have now committed a federal crime myself.

This law, if it were to pass, would be used to quash valid political criticism against any non-white person or group (the Black Lives Matter organization, for example) because such criticism could leave those levying it liable to federal charges. Forgetting that such would be a blatant breach of the First Amendment, it also exposes a wild totalitarian desire by Lee and those who think like her.

And that’s exactly why Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy should put it up for a vote. Put this ridiculous, reductive garbage on the floor, and make every Democrat go on record.

The author makes an astute point regarding putting this bill up for a vote. Speaker McCarthy should make the Democrats own their racial hatred and contrast this with the GOP’s history of inclusion and civil rights.

The Republican Party has a responsibility to expose the racist garbage coming from the left nonstop. Only persistent pressure will enable this to break through with the general public.