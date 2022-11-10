Radical Eric Swalwell:  GOVERNMENT OWNS YOUR KIDS

By

It appears that Eric Swalwell had a Chinese Communist love interest. Could it be that she convinced Eric that government owning children is the proper program? Communist believe the children belong to the State—and now Swalwell is saying kids are owned by the State. “Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) commented on how Republicans have been championing parents, “We are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education.” A basic concept you would think everyone would be supportive of and understand. But Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded, showing just what a dangerous take Democrats truly have when it comes to our kids. “Please tell me what I’m missing here,” Swalwell said. “What are we doing next? Putting patients in charge of their own surgeries? Clients in charge of their own trials? When did we stop trusting experts. This is so stupid.” Trust Swalwell to somehow always have the worst take on any subject, but it’s also a broader comment on Democrats.”

Who says the Communist Chinese do not have a lobby inside the congress?

Eric Swalwell Proves Dems Think They Own Your Kids

By Nick Arama, RedState, 11/10/22

We saw in the Virginia governor’s race last year the power of parents when they believed the state was intervening in ways that were adverse to their children. That’s what helped sweep Glenn Youngkin into office.

We saw also how the Biden Administration wanted to demonize parents for questioning the actions of public schools that they thought were dangerous to their kids.

There’s a basic disconnect with Democrats — they think they own our kids.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) commented on how Republicans have been championing parents, “We are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education.” A basic concept you would think everyone would be supportive of and understand.

But Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded, showing just what a dangerous take Democrats truly have when it comes to our kids.

“Please tell me what I’m missing here,” Swalwell said. “What are we doing next? Putting patients in charge of their own surgeries? Clients in charge of their own trials? When did we stop trusting experts. This is so stupid.”

Trust Swalwell to somehow always have the worst take on any subject, but it’s also a broader comment on Democrats.

Yes, Eric, patients are in “charge” of picking their doctors and whether they have surgeries or not. Yes, clients pick their lawyers and whether they want to pursue legal action. And yes, parents are the “experts” — legally and otherwise — as to what should happen with their kids. His analogies are excellent examples of why parents should have “choice.”

Democrats don’t think that parents are in charge of their own kids’ education, they think that’s up to the government and the “experts.” Does Swalwell not understand parents pick where their kids go to school? Or that parents are the first and most important teachers of their children? Of course, he doesn’t believe in school “choice” either. If parents don’t send their kids to a government school, then they might not be taught the government-approved/liberal narratives that we see permeating public schools more and more.

This is how far over the edge Democrats have gotten at his point — they don’t think that parents have charge over the education of their children. They call that very thought “stupid.” And they want to sell you on Republicans being “extremists”? How extremist is this? Of course, Swalwell couldn’t discern a woman who was allegedly a Chinese spy, so I’m not thinking that he’s the sharpest tool in the drawer when it comes to anything.