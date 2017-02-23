Radicals Hold Phony Townhall meeting—Accuse Congressman of Not Attending

By

Radicals in San Diego County declare they are holding a “townhall”, invite Congressman Issa, who did not respond to the short notice, and the fascists send out a press release denouncing the Congressman for not meeting THEIR schedule. Next Tuesday I am holding a townhall at my home in Simi Valley for Sen. Kamela Harris—if she doesn’t come that proves she hates California voters? Why hasn’t the media outed this scam by the Left? “Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) may not attend a town hall meeting on health care in Vista on Tuesday, but organizers said they will go ahead without him. A coalition of local and statewide groups, including faith leaders, community health advocates and labor groups have called the town hall. They invited Issa and took out a full-page advertisement in The San Diego Union-Tribune after they did not hear back from him. Organizers said the event is the second in a series of statewide town halls to draw attention to the danger of repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan. A phony townhall was held in Modesto, to scam Congressman Jeff Denham..and the media was silent on that scam. The good news is that the public see’s these effort for what they really are—fascist rallies to berate people for supporting honest elections. Sick people.

By Alison St John, KPBS, 2/21/17

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) may not attend a town hall meeting on health care in Vista on Tuesday, but organizers said they will go ahead without him.

A coalition of local and statewide groups, including faith leaders, community health advocates and labor groups have called the town hall. They invited Issa and took out a full-page advertisement in The San Diego Union-Tribune after they did not hear back from him.

Organizers said the event is the second in a series of statewide town halls to draw attention to the danger of repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement plan.

They said 300 people attended a town hall in Modesto last week, hoping to hear from their representative, Rep. Jeff Dunham (R-Turlock). He did not attend.

Earlier this month Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) of Northern California was met by angry crowds at a town hall and had to be escorted out by police.

Issa’s office said he has a prior commitment Tuesday.

Issa spokesman Calvin Moore said district staff have met with coalition members and relayed their concerns to the congressman.

“Large numbers of these groups were able to participate our first telephone town hall and ask him questions directly on that call,” Moore said. “The congressman has written back and responded to their letters and phone calls to our office.”

Issa has proposed replacing the Affordable Care Act with access to the health benefit plan that federal employees use. He released a draft of his proposal Tuesday.

In a statement, Issa said he encourages “feedback so that together we can advance a solution that protects patients, and truly puts your needs first.” He said he hears every day from constituents who have lost coverage or are worried they will lose it.

“The plan I’m proposing frees us from Obamacare’s burdens, while focusing on what works, to create a simpler, patient-centered, market-based health care alternative that puts patients back in the driver’s seat of their health care,” he said in a press release.

Issa has supported federal block grants that could leave states or counties responsible for much of the subsidies to make that insurance coverage affordable.

More than 370,000 San Diego county residents are enrolled in health insurance plans under Covered California or the expanded Medi-Cal coverage provided under Obamacare.